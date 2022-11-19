CBS News is stepping away from Twitter — at least for now. In a news report on Friday night, national correspondent Jonathan Vigliotti revealed that the news giant is halting its activity on the social media platform.

“In light of the uncertainty around Twitter and out of an abundance of caution, CBS News is pausing its activity on the social media platform as it continues to monitor the situation,” Vigliotti said during his report.

With the announcement, CBS News becomes the latest company to step away from Twitter after Elon Musk’s takeover of the company. This week, the CEO was met with a mass exodus of engineers and developers after sending an email ultimatum, telling employees to commit to being an “extremely hardcore” team who works very long hours, or resign.

More to come…