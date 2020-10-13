CBS has set November premiere dates for 10 scripted series, including “NCIS,” “Mom,” and new comedy “B Positive.”

The five comedies and five dramas will span across Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday nights, with more November premiere dates still to come.

The network’s newest comedy, “B Positive” from executive producer Chuck Lorre and creator Marco Pennette, stars Thomas Middleditch and Annaleigh Ashford. Making its series premiere on Thursday, Nov. 5 after the Season 4 premiere of “Young Sheldon,” it’s based on Pennette’s own experience as a transplant recipient.

Right after “B Positive,” “Mom” returns (without Anna Faris) for its eighth season premiere.

“NCIS” makes its 18th season premiere on Tuesday, Nov. 17, while “NCIS: Los Angeles” makes its 12th season premiere on Sunday, Nov. 8 immediately followed by the 7th season premiere of “NCIS: New Orleans” and an hourlong block of fan-favorite episodes from the previous 17 seasons of the original “NCIS.”

“S.W.A.T.” is back Wednesday, Nov. 11, while “The Neighborhood,” “Bob Hearts Abishola” and “All Rise” return Monday, Nov. 16.

See the full schedule of premiere dates below.

Thursday, Nov. 5

8:00-8:30 PM

YOUNG SHELDON (4th Season Premiere)

8:30-9:00 PM

B POSITIVE (Series Premiere)

9:00-9:30 PM

MOM (8th Season Premiere)

Sunday, Nov. 8

(Football Doubleheader)

7:30-8:30 PM, ET/

7:00-8:00 PM, PT

60 MINUTES

8:30-9:30 PM, ET/

8:00-9:00 PM, PT

NCIS: LOS ANGELES (12th Season Premiere)

9:30-10:30 PM, ET/

9:00-10:00 PM, PT

NCIS: NEW ORLEANS (7th Season Premiere)

10:30-11:30 PM, ET/

10:00-11:00 PM, PT

NCIS (Fan-favorite episodes from the previous 17 seasons)

Wednesday, Nov. 11

8:00-9:00 PM

THE AMAZING RACE

9:00-11:00 PM

S.W.A.T. (2-Hour 4th Season Premiere)

Monday, Nov. 16

8:00-8:30 PM

THE NEIGHBORHOOD (3rd Season Premiere)

8:30-9:00 PM

BOB ♥ ABISHOLA (2nd Season Premiere)

9:00-10:00 PM

ALL RISE (2nd Season Premiere)

Tuesday, Nov. 17

8:00-9:00 PM

NCIS (18th Season Premiere)