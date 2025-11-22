“CBS Saturday Morning” hosts Michelle Miller and Dana Jacobson bid an emotional farewell during their final broadcast on Nov. 22.

“After seven long years of welcoming you to the weekend, our time here is coming to a close,” Miller said during their las broadcast on Saturday. “‘CBS Saturday Morning’ will still be here with the latest news and all the stories you expect from CBS News. We wish our colleagues the best.”

Jacobson expressed a similar sentiment, adding: “While it wasn’t our choice to leave, we did have one in how we get to say goodbye, including a chance to say thank you to the amazing producers, photographers, audio engineers, editors, makeup and hair stylists, assistants, and floor crew, and wardrobe. Everybody who is a part of each and every story we told. Without them, there is no us.”

As the two reflected on their time on the show, the stories they’ve covered and their beloved crew behind the cameras, they then shifted to thanking those who’ve watched them on TV over the years.

“What has made this job even more of a gift is all of you,” Jacobson said as she held back tears. “Thank you for making [it] feel like what I do is something that matters — what we do, matters.”

Miller chimed in by thanking the viewers “for giving us the inspiration and the confidence to dig deeper.”

She continued: “Every story I ever told has reminded me that change is not an ending, it’s an evolution, and I might add, a chance to gain a brighter sense of belonging.”

Before the sendoff concluded — which you can watch below — the pair shouted out their producers and shared a champagne toast.

After seven and a half years as co-anchors of CBS Saturday Morning, today is @danajacobson and @CBSMMiller's last show. pic.twitter.com/3BIOcFlsJg — CBS Saturday Morning (@cbssaturday) November 22, 2025

Back in October, Miller, Jacobson and their show’s executive producer Brian Applegate were laid off as part of newsroom-wide layoffs. As TheWrap previously reported, it was not immediately clear how many people were affected, though some reports pegged the figure at nearly 100 jobs.

The cuts affected CBS News’ streaming companion shows to “CBS Mornings” and “CBS Evening News,” both of which were canceled, according to a source familiar with the matter. Its Johannesburg bureau is also closing, and CBS News has disbanded its race and culture unit (though the unit’s head, Alvin Patrick, remains on staff).