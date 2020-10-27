CBS has hired an “around-the-clock” security detail for “60 Minutes” correspondent Lesley Stahl after she and her family received a death threat last week, TMZ reported on Tuesday.

According to TMZ, a death threat call against Stahl and her family was reported to the LAPD last Thursday — a few hours before President Trump posted a 37-minute recording of his interview with Stahl for “60 Minutes,” which aired on Sunday. An unidentified suspect issued threats against Stahl and her family and “said something about neo-Nazis,” TMZ reported.

Representatives for CBS and the LAPD did not respond to requests for comment, but TMZ also reported that the LAPD has an open investigation into the threat against Stahl.

The “60 Minutes” interview, which aired last Sunday, landed 16.82 million viewers — the largest audience for the show since its interview with former porn star and Trump accuser Stormy Daniels in 2018.

During the interview, Trump abruptly ended the interview early and criticized Stahl for saying she was going to ask him “tough questions.”

“I think we have enough of an interview here, Hope. OK? That’s enough. Let’s go. Let’s go. Let’s go meet for two seconds, okay? Thanks. I’ll see you in a little while. Thanks,” Trump said. He also tweeted out a series of out-of-context photos from the interview and accused Stahl of being “fake and biased.”