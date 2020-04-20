CBS soaps “The Young and the Restless” and “The Bold and the Beautiful” will be running out of new episodes this Thursday. But fear not, fans. The network has a fun plan in place to keep your favorite daytime divas and divos in your living rooms with “memorable themed weeks” starting Monday, April 27.

“Y&R” has perused its 47 seasons and pulled vintage weeks from days gone by, starting with a week in the life of Genoa City’s iconic Katherine Chancellor (played by the late Jeanne Cooper).

These “Katherine the Great” episodes, as CBS is calling them, will date back as far as 1990, and have the iconic character of Katherine Chancellor mixing it up with the likes of Victor Newman (Eric Braeden), Nikki Newman (Melody Thomas Scott), Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman), Neil Winters (Kristoff St. John) and more.

In its first full week of reruns, “B&B” will “amp up the fantasy with ‘Escape to Monte Carlo,'” featuring episodes shot on location in the Mediterranean paradise sporadically between 2013-2017.

As part of the themed week, CBS will air two documentary-style “making of” episodes filmed on location in Monaco called “Becoming Bold and Beautiful,” which will include never-before-seen, behind-the-scenes footage of the cast and crew at work.

To kick the whole thing off, this Friday (April 24), “B&B” will air the Monte Carlo-themed episode in which Forrester Creations and Spectra Fashions face off for a fashion showdown benefitting charity.

Stars of both shows will frequently provide bonus content with fresh commentary at the beginning and end of many episodes.

“The Young and the Restless” airs each weekdays from 12:30-1:30 p.m. ET/11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. PT. “The Bold and the Beautiful” airs Monday-Friday, 1:30-2 p.m. ET/12:30-p.m. PT.