CBS Soaps to Air Vintage ‘Theme Weeks’ After New Episodes Run Out Thursday

“The Young and the Restless” and “The Bold and the Beautiful” are dipping into their sizable archives to keep the soaps on the air during production shutdown

| April 20, 2020 @ 1:04 PM
CBS Soaps Young and the restless bold and the beautiful Y&R B&B

CBS

CBS soaps “The Young and the Restless” and “The Bold and the Beautiful” will be running out of new episodes this Thursday. But fear not, fans. The network has a fun plan in place to keep your favorite daytime divas and divos in your living rooms with “memorable themed weeks” starting Monday, April 27.

“Y&R” has perused its 47 seasons and pulled vintage weeks from days gone by, starting with a week in the life of Genoa City’s iconic Katherine Chancellor (played by the late Jeanne Cooper).

These “Katherine the Great” episodes, as CBS is calling them, will date back as far as 1990, and have the iconic character of Katherine Chancellor mixing it up with the likes of Victor Newman (Eric Braeden), Nikki Newman (Melody Thomas Scott), Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman), Neil Winters (Kristoff St. John) and more.

Also Read: Daytime Drama! How Soon Will Soaps Run Out of New Episodes?

In its first full week of reruns, “B&B” will “amp up the fantasy with ‘Escape to Monte Carlo,'” featuring episodes shot on location in the Mediterranean paradise sporadically between 2013-2017.

As part of the themed week, CBS will air two documentary-style “making of” episodes filmed on location in Monaco called “Becoming Bold and Beautiful,” which will include never-before-seen, behind-the-scenes footage of the cast and crew at work.

To kick the whole thing off, this Friday (April 24), “B&B” will air the Monte Carlo-themed episode in which Forrester Creations and Spectra Fashions face off for a fashion showdown benefitting charity.

Also Read: What Happens to Daytime Soaps If Hollywood Writers Go on Strike Next Week

Stars of both shows will frequently provide bonus content with fresh commentary at the beginning and end of many episodes.

“The Young and the Restless” airs each weekdays from 12:30-1:30 p.m. ET/11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. PT. “The Bold and the Beautiful” airs Monday-Friday, 1:30-2 p.m. ET/12:30-p.m. PT.

Innovative Ways Stars Are Helping Out During the Coronavirus Pandemic (Photos)

  • John Krasinski Michael Che Bethenny Frankel Photo credit: Getty Images/NBC
  • John Krasinski Photo credit: Getty Images
  • meghan markle prince harry Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Kevin Smith Clerks 3 Story Photo credit: TheWrap
  • Matthew McConaughey 2005 Texas Rose Bowl Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Halsey Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Michael Che SNL Photo credit: NBC
  • Kylie Jenner Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Christian Siriano coronavirus Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Bethenny Frankel Photo credit: Getty Images
1 of 11

From good news broadcasts to meal delivery, these celebrities are giving a little extra

Celebrities are using their influence and resources to provide assistance to the needed impacted by the coronavirus and the front line health care workers combatting the disease.

While many stars have donated money or performed in benefit concerts, some have gone the extra mile in terms of hands-on giving or simply spreading goodwill.

From John Krasinski's Some Good News broadcast to Bethenny Frankel's BSTRONG initiative, check out the innovative ways the stars are helping out during the coronavirus pandemic.

View In Gallery

Related Content

KEEP READING..

The news
you need now,
more than ever.

Create a FREE Account

Already a member? Login

LIMITED TIME - Sign up for WrapPRO for 70% off

Try PRO today
FOR FREE