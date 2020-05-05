Ratings: CBS Season Finales Are Not Enough to Compete in Key Demo

But “The Neighborhood,” “All Rise” and “Bull” draw just enough eyeballs to finish first in total viewers

| May 5, 2020 @ 8:41 AM Last Updated: May 5, 2020 @ 8:49 AM
all rise bull the neighborhood

CBS

CBS aired season finales for “The Neighborhood,” “All Rise” and “Bull” on Monday. Though the network finished No. 1 again in total viewers, it did not compete in the key demo.

NBC and Fox tied for first in ratings, both with a 0.9 rating/5 share in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic. NBC was second in total viewers with an average of 6.1 million, according to preliminary numbers. Fox was third with 5 million.

For NBC, “The Voice” from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. posted a 1.0/6 and 7.3 million viewers. At 10, “Songland” had a 0.6/4 and 3.8 million viewers.

For Fox, “9-1-1” at 8 earned a 1.2/7 and 6.8 million viewers. A rerun followed.

Also Read: AMC Networks' Q1 Ratings Declines Drop U.S. Ad Revenue by Double Digits

CBS was third in ratings with a 0.7/4 and first in viewers with 6.2 million. At 8, the first of two “Neighborhood” episodes had a 0.9/5 and 6.7 million viewers. The sitcom’s season finale at 8:30 got a 0.8/4 and 6.5 million viewers. At 9, “All Rise” received a 0.6/3 and 5.1 million viewers. “Bull” at 10 drew a 0.7/4 and 6.8 million viewers.

ABC and Univision tied for fourth in ratings, both with a 0.5/3. ABC was fourth in total viewers with 2.6 million, Univision was fifth with 1.7 million.

For ABC, from 8 to 10, “The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart” averaged a 0.6/3 and 2.8 million viewers. At 10, “The Baker and The Beauty” had a 0.5/3 and 2.3 million viewers.

Also Read: Ratings: 'Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist' and 'Good Girls' Tick Up With Season Finales

Telemundo was sixth in ratings with a 0.3/2 and in viewers with 934,000.

The CW was seventh in ratings with a 0.2/1 and in viewers with 759,000. “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” at 8 got a 0.2/1 and 921,000 viewers. Following a repeat, “Roswell, New Mexico” at 9 received a 0.1/1 and 655,000 viewers.

17 Stars Celebrating Cinco de Mayo With Their Own Tequila Brands (Photos)

  • Stephan Jenkins of Third Eye Blind Stephan Jenkins of Third Eye Blind via Getty
  • The Rock Teremana Tequila YouTube
  • George Clooney and Randy Gerber YouTube
  • Aaron Paul Bryan Cranston Getty
  • Adam Levine and Sammy Hagar Getty
  • Prospero Spirits
  • E. Cuarenta on Facebook
  • Getty
  • Toby Keith Getty
  • Justin Timberlake Sauza 901 YouTube
  • Sean Combs Getty
  • Carlos Santana YouTube
  • Chris Noth Fox News
  • Rammstein Getty
  • Charlie Sheen Getty
  • Cincoro Tequila Michael Jordan Michael Jordan with Mark Smith via Getty Images
  • Nick Jonas villa one Getty
  • Stephan Jenkins of Third Eye Blind Getty
1 of 18

These actors may tilt a few, but singers seem to love the stuff

The bars will be empty this Cinco de Mayo, but the good news is there are several celebrities who would love to sell you a bottle of their own personal tequila! Whether you're drinking alone or with a quarantine buddy, here are 17 stars with tequila brands who will be toasting to themselves this year.

View In Gallery

Related Content

KEEP READING..

The news
you need now,
more than ever.

Create a FREE Account

Already a member? Login

LIMITED TIME - Sign up for WrapPRO for 70% off

Try PRO today
FOR FREE