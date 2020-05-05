Ratings: CBS Season Finales Are Not Enough to Compete in Key Demo

CBS aired season finales for “The Neighborhood,” “All Rise” and “Bull” on Monday. Though the network finished No. 1 again in total viewers, it did not compete in the key demo.

NBC and Fox tied for first in ratings, both with a 0.9 rating/5 share in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic. NBC was second in total viewers with an average of 6.1 million, according to preliminary numbers. Fox was third with 5 million.

For NBC, “The Voice” from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. posted a 1.0/6 and 7.3 million viewers. At 10, “Songland” had a 0.6/4 and 3.8 million viewers.

For Fox, “9-1-1” at 8 earned a 1.2/7 and 6.8 million viewers. A rerun followed.

CBS was third in ratings with a 0.7/4 and first in viewers with 6.2 million. At 8, the first of two “Neighborhood” episodes had a 0.9/5 and 6.7 million viewers. The sitcom’s season finale at 8:30 got a 0.8/4 and 6.5 million viewers. At 9, “All Rise” received a 0.6/3 and 5.1 million viewers. “Bull” at 10 drew a 0.7/4 and 6.8 million viewers.

ABC and Univision tied for fourth in ratings, both with a 0.5/3. ABC was fourth in total viewers with 2.6 million, Univision was fifth with 1.7 million.

For ABC, from 8 to 10, “The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart” averaged a 0.6/3 and 2.8 million viewers. At 10, “The Baker and The Beauty” had a 0.5/3 and 2.3 million viewers.

Telemundo was sixth in ratings with a 0.3/2 and in viewers with 934,000.

The CW was seventh in ratings with a 0.2/1 and in viewers with 759,000. “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” at 8 got a 0.2/1 and 921,000 viewers. Following a repeat, “Roswell, New Mexico” at 9 received a 0.1/1 and 655,000 viewers.