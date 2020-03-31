CBS TV Studios Says It Will Not Retroactively Cut Assistants’ Pay, Calls Emails a ‘Mistake’

“To be clear, there has been no instruction or intention to reduce your pay for hours worked retroactively,” CBS’ head of human resources emailed support staff on Tuesday

| March 31, 2020 @ 4:46 PM
CBS Studios

Drew Angerer / Getty Images

CBS TV Studios will not be retroactively cutting the pay of its assistants, despite an erroneous email sent to support staff earlier on Tuesday that said hours would be reduced, a studio spokesperson confirmed to TheWrap.

“To be clear, there has been no instruction or intention to reduce your pay for hours worked retroactively,” CBS’ head of human resources said Tuesday afternoon in an email to support staff, obtained by TheWrap. “There are no plans to limit or cap your working hours to 40 hours per week. We are continuing to require written pre-approval for any hours worked in excess of 52 hours per week.”

Earlier on Tuesday, the studio’s support staff received emails from a financial analyst and production coordinator — which were then circulated on social media — stating that hours for the week ending on March 28 would retroactively be reduced to 52 hours, while all hours moving forward, starting with the week ending on April 4, would be limited to 40.

A CBS spokesperson told TheWrap that those emails were a “mistake” and have since been corrected.

All the Hollywood Films Arriving on Demand Early Because of the Coronavirus

  • hollywood vod bloodshot invisible man i still believe
  • Trolls World Tour coronavirus Universal Pictures
  • dc comics movies ranked joker birds of prey Warner Bros.
  • The Hunt Universal Pictures
  • Elisabeth Moss The Invisible Man Universal Pictures
  • Emma Focus Features
  • Bloodshot Sony Pictures
  • i still believe kj apa Lionsgate
  • The Way Back Warner Bros.
  • Onward Disney/Pixar
  • Sonic movie box office Paramount Pictures
  • The Call of the Wild Harrison Ford 20th Century
  • Downhill Fox Searchlight
  • Never Rarely Sometimes Always Focus Features
  • Shailene Woodley Endings Beginnings Samuel Goldwyn Films
  • To the Stars Malin Akerman Samuel Goldwyn Films
  • Impractical Jokers: The Movie truTV
1 of 17

“Sonic the Hedgehog” joins a list of big films heading to home entertainment platforms early

Since most U.S. movie theaters have shuttered in response to the coronavirus pandemic, studios are rushing out VOD home releases of movies that were only just in theaters.

View In Gallery

KEEP READING..

The news
you need now,
more than ever.

Click here to see our discounted pricing - up to 70% off
Create a FREE account or log in
continue login
Try PRO today
FOR FREE