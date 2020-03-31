CBS TV Studios will not be retroactively cutting the pay of its assistants, despite an erroneous email sent to support staff earlier on Tuesday that said hours would be reduced, a studio spokesperson confirmed to TheWrap.

“To be clear, there has been no instruction or intention to reduce your pay for hours worked retroactively,” CBS’ head of human resources said Tuesday afternoon in an email to support staff, obtained by TheWrap. “There are no plans to limit or cap your working hours to 40 hours per week. We are continuing to require written pre-approval for any hours worked in excess of 52 hours per week.”

Earlier on Tuesday, the studio’s support staff received emails from a financial analyst and production coordinator — which were then circulated on social media — stating that hours for the week ending on March 28 would retroactively be reduced to 52 hours, while all hours moving forward, starting with the week ending on April 4, would be limited to 40.

A CBS spokesperson told TheWrap that those emails were a “mistake” and have since been corrected.