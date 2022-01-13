Cecily Strong has written a lot of sketches over her 10 seasons at “Saturday Night Live,” but only one has never gotten any notes. During an appearance on “The View” on Thursday, Strong told the hosts that it was her recent sketch on abortion rights.

In November, Strong appeared on Weekend Update as Goober, the clown who had an abortion when she was 23. Using the cover of dressing and acting like a clown to make talking about abortion “more palatable,” Strong progressively got more and more personal, eventually making it clear that she was telling her own story.

The sketch quickly went viral, and to date has nearly 1.5 million views. Strong earned praise from fans and celebrities alike, and notes that she’s still a bit overwhelmed by the love she’s gotten for the sketch.

“Certainly, I’m still surprised and sort of moved by the reaction and some private messages people have sent me,” Strong said. “A lot of women who say I’m the only one they’ve ever told or will tell. So that still really moves me. And I think — I had so much anxiety and frustration, and it was like ‘I’m either gonna write every night, essays for nobody, or I can finally just put this on the show.'”

Strong added that upon taking it to the writer’s room at “Saturday Night Live,” she immediately found support.

“Right away the show was very supportive and I think it’s the only thing I’ve ever done where I haven’t had any notes,” Strong admitted with a laugh. “I don’t think anybody wanted to give us notes.”

In the sketch, Goober the Clown notes that she doesn’t actually want to talk about the abortion she had as a young woman, but feels she has to.

“I wish I didn’t have to do this, because my abortion is my personal clown business,” she explains. “But that’s all people in this country want to discuss, all the time. Even though clown abortion was legalized in Clown v Wade in 1973.”

Strong made sure to keep the comedy infused, even going so far as to suck helium out of a balloon for her final statement, but it still packed a punch.

“Colin, here is my truth: I know I wouldn’t be a clown on TV here today if it weren’t for the abortion I had the day before my 23rd birthday,” she admitted. “Clowns have been helping each other end their pregnancies since the caves. It’s going to happen so it ought to be safe, legal and accessible. Not back to the alley. The last thing anyone wants is a bunch of dead clowns in a dark alley.”