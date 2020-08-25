Everyone, Including Bette Midler, Wants Cecily Strong to Do Shouting Kimberly Guilfoyle on ‘SNL’ (Video)
The girl you DEFINITELY don’t want to talk to at a party
Tony Maglio | August 25, 2020 @ 6:38 AM
Last Updated: August 25, 2020 @ 7:05 AM
Night 1 of the 2020 RNC (Republic National Convention) had plenty of “moments” — perhaps none as bizarre as Kimberly Guilfoyle screaming to the heavens about…something. Twitter users had one predominant takeaway from her time at the podium: Cecily Strong and “SNL” already have all the fodder they need for Season 46.
As Better Midler herself tweeted: “Can’t wait for Cecily Strong to play Kimberly Guilfoyle on SNL!!! So much material, so little time.”
She wasn’t alone in the sentiment. Find just a handful of likeminded tweets at the bottom of this post.
And watch Guilfoyle’s full RNC speech via the video above — yelling and all.
She got super shouty towards the end. We’ve borrowed the transcription of those parts from Rev.com in case the audio hurts your ears.
America, it’s all on the line. President Trump believes in you. He emancipates and lifts you up to live your American Dream. You are capable. You are qualified. You are powerful and you have the ability to choose your life and determine your destiny. Don’t let the Democrats take you for granted. Don’t let them step on you. Don’t let them destroy your families, your lives, and your future. Don’t let them kill future generations because they told you and brainwashed you and fed you lies that you weren’t good enough.
Like my parents, you can achieve your American Dream. You can be that shining example to the world. Manifest and be the change in this country that you dream, that you hope, that you believe in. Stand for an American President who is fearless, who believes in you, and who loves this country and will fight for her. President Trump is the leader who will rebuild the promise of America and ensure that every citizen can realize their American Dream. Ladies and gentlemen, leaders and fighters for freedom and liberty and the American Dream, the best is yet to come!
Cecily Strong is trending because people want to see her play Kimberly Guilfoyle and so do I. If you are an Emmy voter, THIS IS HER YEAR. In the snl pantheon she is an all-time power player who can do silly and quiet and then turn around and blow the doors off the place.
