cefaan kim dion lim

Photo: TheWrap

Meet the TV Journalists Leading Coverage of the Rise in Anti-Asian Violence

by and | March 4, 2021 @ 1:56 PM

TheWrap speaks with CeFaan Kim and Dion Lim about the difficulties reporting on these attacks and the impact of their coverage

Since the start of the pandemic, more than 3,000 incidents of anti-Asian discrimination have been reported to Stop AAPI Hate, a reporting center that tracks hate, violence, harassment and discrimination targeting Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders. On the front lines leading coverage of these attacks are KGO anchor/reporter Dion Lim in the San Francisco Bay Area and WABC reporter CeFaan Kim in New York City.

While they work on opposite coasts, the stories they’ve reported are the same: unprovoked violence against Asians (especially elders), personal and property theft, and incidents of hate speech and vandalism. Every day, they’re hearing more and more.

J. Clara Chan

J. Clara Chan

Media and politics reporter • jclara.chan@thewrap.com • Twitter: @jclarachan

Lawrence Yee

