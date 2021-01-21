UNSPECIFIED - JANUARY 20: In this screengrab, President Joe Biden speaks during the Celebrating America Primetime Special on January 20, 2021. The livestream event hosted by Tom Hanks features remarks by president-elect Joe Biden and vice president-elect Kamala Harris and performances representing diverse American talent. (Photo by Handout/Biden Inaugural Committee via Getty Images )

NBC Wins Broadcast’s Battle for ‘Celebrating America’ Eyeballs

by | January 21, 2021 @ 8:09 AM

We’ll get cable news numbers for Tom Hanks-hosted primetime simulcast later today

Last night, we unmasked our new president and vice– no wait, sorry, we’re mixing up two primetime telecasts here. Among the broadcast-TV channels, NBC topped Inauguration Day’s “Celebrating America” simulcast, which was hosted by Tom Hanks and featured speeches by new president Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. Meanwhile, Fox revealed the identity of the guy who dressed up as a cricket on “The Masked Dancer.”

The “Masked Singer” spinoff and Fox’s 9 p.m. show “Name That Tune” did well enough to force a three-way primetime-ratings tie among adults 18-49 with NBC and ABC. NBC edged ABC for first place in total viewers.

Become a member to read more.
Tony Maglio

Tony Maglio

TV Editor • tony.maglio@thewrap.com • Twitter: @tonymaglio

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

Peter Rabbit 2 Black Widow Ghostbusters Afterlife

Studios’ Summer Movie Dilemma: Postpone Again or Release in Theaters and Streaming at Same Time?
Jon Bon Jovi

Why Jon Bon Jovi’s ‘Here Comes the Sun’ Cover Has the Internet Laughing (Video)
This Is Us

Without ‘This Is Us,’ NBC Settles for 5th-Place Ratings Tie With Telemundo
Alex Trebek Jeopardy

Alex Trebek’s Final ‘Jeopardy!’ Week Soars to Season-High Ratings
Joe Biden

What Joe Biden’s ‘Complicated’ Ties to Big Tech Mean for Antitrust Crackdowns and Content Moderation
la times

LA Times Newsroom Demands an Outsider Fill Executive Editor Position (Exclusive)

3 Reasons Why Netflix Remains the Dominant Streamer
All American

The CW’s ‘All American’ Scores Record Highs in Ratings and Viewers With Season 3 Premiere
joe biden F9 black widow no time to kill

Will Biden Roll Out COVID Vaccines Fast Enough for Movie Theaters – and Spring Blockbusters?
movie theaters pandemic

Movie Theaters ‘Aren’t Going Anywhere’ But Must Evolve | PRO Insight
batwoman ruby rose javicia leslie

Javicia Leslie’s ‘Batwoman’ Debut Plummets 80% in Ratings From Ruby Rose’s