10 Celebrities You Had No Idea Dropped Out of College, From Ryan Seacrest to Oprah (Photos)

With many college students taking gap years or studying remotely, we took a look at stars who ditched the diploma

| September 23, 2020 @ 11:39 AM Last Updated: September 23, 2020 @ 12:02 PM
This fall, many college students are taking gap years -- or studying remotely rather than going to class in person. But success doesn't always need a college degree. Here are 10 celebrities who ditched collegiate life to follow their ambitions. 
Ryan Seacrest
Ryan Seacrest  America's favorite broadcaster started out at the University of Georgia, but dropped out to move to California. 
oprah winfrey
Oprah Winfrey  Yeah, you'd better believe it. Tennessee State University dropout Oprah left before graduation to pursue broadcasting gigs she had already lined up. 
"The Ellen DeGeneres Show"
Ellen DeGeneres  Talk show sweetheart Ellen left the University of New Orleans early and held a string of odd-jobs before making her comedic debut. 
tom hanks opening monologue america's dad snl saturday night live
Tom Hanks  Hanks left Sacramento State University to intern at the Great Lakes Theater Festival in Cleveland, Ohio. 
Brad Pitt at Allied Premiere
Brad Pitt  Brad Pitt went to school to be a journalist, but left the University of Missouri early to head to California. 
Jessica Biel
Jessica Biel   The actress left Tufts University to play the role of Erin in the 2003 remake of "Texas Chainsaw Massacre."
Zooey Deschanel  Deschanel left Northwestern University before graduating to pursue acting full-time. 
ben stiller
Ben Stiller  Ben Stiller left UCLA, where he was studying film, to move back to New York to actually act.   
matthew morrison the good wife
Matthew Morrison  The former "Glee" star left NYU's Tisch School of the Arts to perform in the 1998 Broadway production of "Footloose" (based on the film). 
Ashton Kutcher
Ashton Kutcher  Kutcher was studying biochemical engineering at the University of Iowa, but he dropped out to pursue modeling and then acting. 