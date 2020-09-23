10 Celebrities You Had No Idea Dropped Out of College, From Ryan Seacrest to Oprah (Photos)

Various
This fall, many college students are taking gap years -- or studying remotely rather than going to class in person. But success doesn't always need a college degree. Here are 10 celebrities who ditched collegiate life to follow their ambitions.
Getty Images
Ryan Seacrest
America's favorite broadcaster started out at the University of Georgia, but dropped out to move to California.
Getty Images
Oprah Winfrey
Yeah, you'd better believe it. Tennessee State University dropout Oprah left before graduation to pursue broadcasting gigs she had already lined up.
Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.
Ellen DeGeneres
Talk show sweetheart Ellen left the University of New Orleans early and held a string of odd-jobs before making her comedic debut.
NBC
Tom Hanks
Hanks left Sacramento State University to intern at the Great Lakes Theater Festival in Cleveland, Ohio.
Getty Images
Brad Pitt
Brad Pitt went to school to be a journalist, but left the University of Missouri early to head to California.
Getty Images
Jessica Biel
The actress left Tufts University to play the role of Erin in the 2003 remake of "Texas Chainsaw Massacre."
Flickr
Zooey Deschanel
Deschanel left Northwestern University before graduating to pursue acting full-time.
Getty Images
Ben Stiller
Ben Stiller left UCLA, where he was studying film, to move back to New York to actually act.
CBS
Matthew Morrison
The former "Glee" star left NYU's Tisch School of the Arts to perform in the 1998 Broadway production of "Footloose" (based on the film).
NBC
Ashton Kutcher
Kutcher was studying biochemical engineering at the University of Iowa, but he dropped out to pursue modeling and then acting.