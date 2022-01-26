We've Got Hollywood Covered
‘Celebrity Big Brother’ Season 3 Cast Revealed

Julie Chen Moonves returns as host of the CBS reality series

| January 26, 2022 @ 7:36 PM
Celebrity Big Brother Season 3 (Credit: CBS and Getty Images)

Eleven familiar faces are moving into the “Celebrity Big Brother” house and they will likely deliver some serious drama.

CBS dropped the news Wednesday night, saying the season 3 cast of the hit reality series will include two “Real Housewives” stars, an NBA champion, an “SNL” alum, a pop star, and a former Miss USA.

So who are they? The new cast includes in alphabetical order: “Real Housewives of Atlanta” alum Cynthia Bailey; “Diff’rent Strokes” star Todd Bridges; choreographer Todrick Hall; “SNL” and “A Night at the Roxbury” star Chris Kattan; NSYNC singer Chris Kirkpatrick; Emmy-winning “Queer Eye for the Straight Guy” alum Carson Kressley; “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave; former Miss USA Shanna Moakler; figure skater Mirai Nagasu; former UFC champion Miesha Tate; and NBA champion/reality TV veteran Lamar Odom.

Celebrity Big Brother Season 3 (Credit: CBS and Getty Images)
The celebs will compete for a chance to win $250,000, and Julie Chen Moonves returns in the new season as host.

The third season of “Celebrity Big Brother” premieres Wednesday, Feb. 2 at 8:00 PM ET/PT on CBS, and will be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+. Following the premiere, the series will air weekly throughout February, with the finale set to unfold on Wednesday, Feb. 23.

