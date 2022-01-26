‘Celebrity Big Brother’ Season 3 Cast Revealed

Eleven familiar faces are moving into the “Celebrity Big Brother” house and they will likely deliver some serious drama.

CBS dropped the news Wednesday night, saying the season 3 cast of the hit reality series will include two “Real Housewives” stars, an NBA champion, an “SNL” alum, a pop star, and a former Miss USA.

So who are they? The new cast includes in alphabetical order: “Real Housewives of Atlanta” alum Cynthia Bailey; “Diff’rent Strokes” star Todd Bridges; choreographer Todrick Hall; “SNL” and “A Night at the Roxbury” star Chris Kattan; NSYNC singer Chris Kirkpatrick; Emmy-winning “Queer Eye for the Straight Guy” alum Carson Kressley; “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave; former Miss USA Shanna Moakler; figure skater Mirai Nagasu; former UFC champion Miesha Tate; and NBA champion/reality TV veteran Lamar Odom.

The celebs will compete for a chance to win $250,000, and Julie Chen Moonves returns in the new season as host.

The third season of “Celebrity Big Brother” premieres Wednesday, Feb. 2 at 8:00 PM ET/PT on CBS, and will be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+. Following the premiere, the series will air weekly throughout February, with the finale set to unfold on Wednesday, Feb. 23.