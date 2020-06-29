E! has ordered three new series and placed two others into development. The new shows are Nick Cannon’s “Celebrity Call Center,” which is a UK import, as well as “Dr. 90210” and “10 Things You Don’t Know.”

The cable channel shared teasers for those first two, and premiere dates for “Call Center” and “10 Things.”

Entering development are “Glamsquad Showdown” featuring NeNe Leakes and Brad Goreski, and “The Seven Year Stitch” hosted by Terry and Heather Dubrow.

“Celebrity Call Center” will debut on Monday, July 13 at 10/9c with back-to-back half-hour episodes. In addition to Cannon, stars participating in this advice-from-celebs format include Brie and Nikki Bella, Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker, Todd Chrisley, Mikey Day, Terry and Heather Dubrow, Vivica A. Fox, NeNe Leakes, Loni Love, Dorinda Medley, Alyssa Milano, Kelly Osbourne and Shangela, among others.

Here is the show’s logline: This call center gives ordinary people an extraordinary opportunity to receive advice from their favorite celebrities on fun, lighthearted and relatable topics such as family, friends, relationships, work and more. Based on the UK series of the same name, the one-on-one conversations will reveal an exclusive peek behind the celebrity curtain as they tap into their personal experiences and funny anecdotes to help callers through any situation they find themselves in. The original format for the series was created by Kerfuffle TV and is being distributed internationally by All3Media International.

“Celebrity Call Center” is produced by Main Event Media, All3Media America, and Ncredible Entertainment with Cannon, Michael Goldman, Jimmy Fox, Amanda McPhillips, Steven D. Wright and Carolyn Gilbey serving as executive producers.

Watch the promo for “Celebrity Call Center” via the video above.

“10 Things You Don’t Know,” which is produced by Jupiter Entertainment with Patrick Reardon, Harrison Land and PJ Morrison serving as executive producers, debuts Monday, Aug. 10 at 10/9c.

Its logline: Each comedic half-hour self-contained episode will highlight a celebrity and countdown the 10 most unique, unbelievable and surprising facts you don’t know about that person. From Brad Pitt, Jennifer Lopez and Tiffany Haddish, to Will Smith, Lady Gaga, Keanu Reeves and more, the series will uncover all the hysterical, outrageous, only-in-Hollywood scoop that prove stars really are just like us.

“Dr. 90210” is produced by Entertainment One (eOne) with Tara Long, Mark Herwick and Ben Megargel as executive producers alongside Lori Gordon.

Here is that reality series’ logline: Plastic surgery has long been a male-dominated field, with only 15 percent of surgeons being female, but in Beverly Hills there is a new squad of women redefining age-old beauty standards. Dr. Cat Begovic, Dr. Kelly Killeen, Dr. Michelle Lee and Dr. Suzanne Quardt are some of the top female surgeons in the country and are breaking down barriers in the world’s most famous zip code. From excess skin removal, third breast extraction, and a double mastectomy, to facial cysts and post childbirth vaginal rejuvenations these four doctors use their remarkable insight, skill, and bedside manner to guide patients from consultations to surgery and recovery, proving a woman’s touch can go beyond skin deep.

While “Dr. 90210” will have to wait for the fall, we’ve already got a teaser.

Watch that video below.

Below are the details on the new projects in development.

“Glamsquad Showdown”

Produced by Shed Media; Lisa Shannon and Dan Peirson are executive producers

“Glamsquad Showdown” is a comedic beauty competition series that celebrates the best celebrity “glam squads” in the business. Hosted by Nene Leakes and Brad Goreski, each week two celebrity friends or co-stars’ elite teams of hair stylists, makeup artists and wardrobe consultants take center stage to compete and showcase their amazing skills in front of an energetic and interactive live-studio audience. The two glam squads pull makeover subjects out of the audience as they go head-to-head in two raucous makeover challenges in hopes of earning ultimate beauty bragging rights and prize money for charity.

“The Seven Year Stitch”

Produced by Trooper Entertainment; Dave Caplan, Heather Dubrow and Terry Dubrow are executive producers

Hosted by husband and wife team Dr. Terry Dubrow and Heather Dubrow, “The Seven Year Stitch” follows committed couples nearing their seventh anniversary who are given seven weeks to give their relationship a real and metaphorical facelift. In a time where the median length of marriages that end in divorce has long hovered around seven years, partners have the opportunity to get a full-relationship makeover – from plastic surgery for a fresh look, counselling to tackle emotional troubles, and working with celebrity fitness instructors to get back into shape, couples will attempt to reignite the spark in their marriages. This show combines incredible transformations with the raw emotion and heart of real relationships, giving everyday couples access to the exclusive techniques celebrities use in looking and feeling their best. With all these tools at their disposal, the pressure is on for the couples to fight off the Seven Year Stitch and save their relationships.