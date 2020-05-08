Ratings: Very Few People Watched Fox’s ‘Celebrity Watch Party’ Debut

NBC’s “Blindspot” Season 5 premiere doesn’t fare much better

| May 8, 2020 @ 8:24 AM Last Updated: May 8, 2020 @ 9:00 AM
Celebrity Watch Party

Fox

Fox’s “Celebrity Watch Party” debut was watched by only 1.8 million total viewers last night. NBC’s “Blindspot” Season 5 premiere barely drew a larger audience — and it actually fared even worse in the key demo.

As a direct result, both of those networks finished below Univision among adults 18-49. They tied with Telemundo.

ABC was first in ratings with a 0.7 rating/10 share in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and second in total viewers with an average of 4.8 million, according to preliminary numbers. “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?” at 8 p.m. drew a 0.9/5 and 6.2 million viewers. “Station 19” at 9 had a 0.8/4 and 5.5 million viewers. At 10, “How to Get Away With Murder” got a 0.5/3 and 2.8 million viewers.

CBS was second in ratings with a 0.6/4 and first in viewers with 5.6 million. Following a rerun, the recently canceled “Man With a Plan” managed a 0.7/4 and 6.1 million viewers at 8:30. After another repeat, “Broke” at 9:30 received a 0.6/3 and 4.8 million viewers. “Tommy” aired its series premiere at 10, garnering a 0.5/3 and 5.4 million viewers.

Univision was third in ratings with a 0.5/3 and fourth in viewers with 1.7 million.

NBC, Fox and Telemundo tied for fourth in ratings, each with a 0.3/2. NBC was third in total viewers with 2.5 million, Fox was fifth with 1.6 million, and Telemundo was sixth with 907,000.

For NBC, “Council of Dads” time period premiere at 8 had a 0.4/2 and 3 million viewers. At 9, “Blindspot” got a 0.3/2 and 2.1 million viewers. A rerun followed.

For Fox, “Celebrity Watch Party” at 8 debuted to a 0.4/2 and 1.8 million viewers. A repeat followed.

The CW was seventh in ratings with a 0.1/0 and in viewers with 406,000. “Katy Keene” at 8 had a 0.1/0 and 471,000 viewers. “In the Dark” at 9 got a 0.1/0 and 340,000 viewers.

