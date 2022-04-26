Chad Lowe Cast as Rob Lowe’s Brother in ‘9-1-1: Lone Star’

Chad Lowe, Rob Lowe’s real-life sibling, will guest star in the May 2 episode of “9-1-1: Lone Star” as Owen’s half brother, a Fox rep confirmed to TheWrap. The firefighter captain returns to Los Angeles when their father is hospitalized and the visit stirs up “painful childhood memories,” according to Fox’s logline for the episode.

Robert Pine, star of 1970s cop show “CHiPs,” who is also the father of actor Chris Pine, will play their dad.

Chad previously directed two episodes of the Fox drama, but this will be his first appearance on camera. The “Pretty Little Liars” alum also directed Rob in episodes of Fox’s “The Grinder: and ABC’s “Brothers & Sisters.”

His numerous TV credits include Fox’s “24,” The CW’s “Supergirl” and ABC’s “Life Goes On,” for which he won an Emmy Award for playing a young man with HIV.

TVLine first reported the story.

Rob Lowe and guest star Chad Lowe in the “Shift-Less” episode of 9-1-1: LONE STAR airing Monday, May 2. (Jordin Althaus/Fox)