‘Chad Powers’ Review: Glen Powell Makes Gold Out of Hulu Football Comedy’s Absurd Premise

Why “Chad Powers”? This question has lingered in my head since it was announced that star Glen Powell was choosing this project as his return to television, following a meteoric film run. While Powell’s no stranger to television, having featured in “Scream Queens” a decade ago and lending his voice talents to “Robot Chicken” and “Rick and Morty,” returning to TV after his theatrical successes of the last few years felt strange. Especially when the project hinged around a one-off sketch featuring NFL quarterback Eli Manning.

Yes, adapted from that very same Manning sketch by Powell and “Loki” Season 1 head writer Michael Waldron, “Chad Powers” charts the journey of disgraced Oregon quarterback Russ Holliday (Powell), who embarrasses himself in a College Football National Championship game. After becoming a cultural punchline in the intervening decade, Russ is running out of career options and goodwill, particularly with his Hollywood makeup artist father, Mike (Toby Huss, delightful).

When Russ hears about open QB tryouts for a down-on-its-luck football program at South Georgia University, he absconds with his father’s newest prosthetic kit and heads to Georgia for another shot at glory. Aided in his quest by a willing confidant, Danny (Frankie A. Rodriguez), and a cartoonishly southern accent in the vein of Daniel Craig’s Foghorn Leghorn impression in “Knives Out,” Russ transforms into the titular Chad Powers. As he maintains his masquerade around the staff at South Georgia better, including the father/daughter coaching duo Jake (Steven Zahn) and Ricky Hudson (Perry Mattfeld), booster president Tricia (Wynn Everett), as well as his teammates Gerry (Colton Ryan) and Nishan (Xavier Mills), the lines between Russ and Chad begin to blur.

As you can tell from this setup, “Chad Powers” is absolutely absurd in its premise, but the six-episode first season (all of which were provided to critics ahead of time) quickly outkicks its coverage, becoming one of the year’s biggest surprises. Like the tension between the protagonist’s two personas, “Powers” toggles between comedy and drama like a dual-threat QB, just as capable in the air as it is on the run (that’s a sports metaphor, folks). Much of those two tones are derived from how Waldron, Powell and the rest of the creative team, including director Tony Yacenda, drive right into the skid of its premise.

There’s significant time spent diving into the logistics of what it takes for Russ and Danny to maintain the ruse. Obstacles big and small immediately arise, whether it’s needing to keep a helmet on at an inopportune time so Russ’s wig doesn’t fall off or avoiding the pool at the Hudson’s house to ensure the prosthetic’s integrity. This provides “Chad Powers” with a kinetic propulsiveness and proves the series is focused on exploring the struggles of what it means for Russ to assume this identity — and the consequences that would arise if anyone finds out about his secret.

That’s also to say nothing of the way the series lampshades its cinematic influences; projects like “Mrs. Doubtfire” and “Mulan,” both about double identities, get direct shoutouts, as does “Armageddon,” another equally nonsensical premise. Hell, Natalie Holt’s music feels inspired by Tangerine Dream’s “Thief” score, fitting for a project where its lead is getting away with stealing.

Glen Powell and Frankie A. Rodriguez in “Chad Powers.” (Disney/Zac Popik)

Given the sheer amount of plotting and tones “Chad Powers” is managing, it’d be easy for the series to trip over itself. But the show’s secret weapon is Powell himself, who holds the whole thing together with tremendous ease like a QB sitting in the pocket waiting for the perfect throw. Powell’s notoriety in recent years comes from playing likable bastards like Hangman in “Top Gun: Maverick” or characters struggling with their identity and purpose like Gary in “Hit Man.” “Powers” features both aspects; Russ Holiday is severely selfish, unkind and thorny in a way that makes him frequently unlikable. For as vile as Russ may seem, Chad is the polar opposite, practically neutralizing all the negative aspects of his other half in favor of someone who is kind and considerate. The dual act gives Powell plenty to dig into, often turning the show into a meditation on modern-day masculinity and identity — not unlike the work he did in “Hit Man.” It’s also a chance for Russ to start over, redefine his destiny and decide who he really wants to be in this world.

Little grace notes only add further flourishes, like Russ’s obsession with conspiracy theories and a love for all things Hollywood. Some of Russ’s references feel as if they’re pulled directly from the brains of many 30-somethings who are too active on Film Twitter, like a late-season episode that plays out like a Safdie Brothers film or a direct reference to an infamous Paul Walker line reading from the “Fast and Furious” franchise. That’s to say nothing of Powell’s natural athletic prowess; as a former high-school football player, he’s able to make the game scenes much, much more realistic as a result.

The two immediate standouts of the ensemble cast are Frankie A. Rodriguez as Danny and Perry Mattfeld as Ricky. Danny’s shrewd, clear-eyed view about helping Russ is refreshing — early on, he remarks that Russ will eventually “owe him” — and the dynamic between the two eventually becomes the show’s richest relationship. Russ is naturally drawn to Ricky, as she’s seeking to earn a name for herself as well. Overlooked and cast aside as just the coach’s daughter, she has a natural prowess for playcalling and seeks to prove her skills, too. Steve Zahn’s Coach Hudson and Colton Ryan’s Gerry have nice seasonal arcs as well, but the rest of the supporting cast is a little underdeveloped in favor of supporting Russ’s journey; that’s a minor criticism, however.

Perry Mattfeld and Glen Powell in “Chad Powers.” (Disney/Daniel Delgado Jr.)

Sincere, strange, and funnier than I could have ever anticipated, I found myself quite taken with “Chad Powers.” On paper, it’s a premise as foolish as Russ Holiday’s blunder that makes him a national laughing stock. Due to the talent involved, it transcends its source material and becomes something much more special as a result.

Forgive the overworked sports metaphor: “Chad Powers” is a winner.

“Chad Powers” premieres Tuesday, Sept. 30, on Hulu.