“John Wick” co-director Chad Stahelski will produce New Line’s adaptation of the acclaimed South Korean blockbuster “The Man From Nowhere,” according to an individual with knowledge of the project.

Stahelski will also reunite with “John Wick” screenwriter Derek Kolstad who will write the script for the remake. The duo collaborated together on all three “John Wick” movies where each installment has nearly doubled the box office of the previous installment. The franchise has grossed $579 million in worldwide box office.

“The Man From Nowhere” opened #1 at the Korean box office in 2010 and held the number one spot for five weeks ultimately becoming the market’s highest grossing film in 2010. The original South Korean film centers on a quiet pawnshop keeper with a violent past takes on a drug-and-organ trafficking ring in hope of saving the child who is his only friend.

Stahelski will produce with Jason Spitz through their 87Eleven banner. CJ E&M will also produce. Additionally, 87Eleven Entertainment is in development with the “Highlander” reboot. Stahelski is a self professed “Highlander” fan, who first watched the 1986 action-fantasy film starring Sean Connery when he was in high school.

Stahelski is also in development on the next “John Wick” spin-off titled “Ballerina” with Len Wiseman set to direct, and “The Continental,” the TV series in development at STARZ.

Stahelski is represented by WME and attorney Tara Kole.

Deadline first reported the news.

