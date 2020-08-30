Danai Gurira Pays Touching Tribute to Chadwick Boseman: ‘How Do You Honor a King?’

Danai Gurira honored her “Black Panther” co-star Chadwick Boseman in a lengthy Instagram post on Sunday, calling him “a true class act. And so perfectly equipped to take on the responsibility of leading the franchise that changed everything for Black representation.”

Boseman, who was best known for playing Black Panther in four Marvel Cinematic Universe movies, died Friday after a four-year battle with colon cancer. He was just 43. His death came as a shock to his fans and colleagues, whose love for him poured out on social media across the world.

Gurira’s “Black Panther” character, Okoye, was always at Boseman’s King T’Challa’s side in respect and support. Their on-screen relationship carried over into real life, and his death, she said, has left her reeling.

“How do you honor a king? Reeling from the loss of my colleague, my friend, my brother. Struggling for words. Nothing feels adequate,” she wrote. “My entire job as Okoye was to respect and protect a king. Honor his leadership. Chadwick made that job profoundly easy. He was the epitome of kindness, elegance, diligence and grace. On many an occasion I would think how thankful I was that he was the leading man I was working closely with.”

She went on to say, “The children he inspired, my heart aches for them, to lose their hero just as they finally found him. I am so thankful to have taken the Black Panther journey with him. To have known him, spent time in his light and leadership and to call him forever a friend.”

Gurira signed her post “Lala Ngoxolo Kumkani,” which translated from Zulu means, “Sleep in peace, O king.”

Read Gurira’s moving tribute to Boseman below:

How do you honor a king? Reeling from the loss of my colleague, my friend, my brother. Struggling for words. Nothing feels adequate. I always marveled at how special Chadwick was. Such a pure hearted, profoundly generous, regal, fun guy. My entire job as Okoye was to respect and protect a king. Honor his leadership. Chadwick made that job profoundly easy. He was the epitome of kindness, elegance, diligence and grace. On many an occasion I would think how thankful I was that he was the leading man I was working closely with. A true class act. And so perfectly equipped to take on the responsibility of leading the franchise that changed everything for Black representation.

He made everyone feel loved, heard and seen. He played great, iconic roles because he possessed inside of himself that connection to greatness to be able to so richly bring them to life. He had a heroic spirit, and marched to the beat of his own drum; hence his excellence as an artist and the incredible courage and determination as he faced life’s challenges; while still guiding us all.

He was zen and sweet and funny (with the very best laugh), attentive, and truly, truly, good. I can’t even wrap my mind around this loss. A loss resonating in my own heart as well as around the globe. The children he inspired, my heart aches for them, to lose their hero just as they finally found him. I am so thankful to have taken the Black Panther journey with him. To have known him, spent time in his light and leadership and to call him forever a friend.

Lala Ngoxolo Kumkani.

Chadwick Boseman, who died of colon cancer on Friday at age 43, made a striking impression in both TV and on the big screen in his too-short time in the spotlight. Nathaniel Ray, "Lincoln Heights" (2008-09) Chadwick Boseman had popped in small TV roles in the early 2000s but he had his first major breakthrough role in this ABC Family drama as a member of the U.S. Army who... ABC Family Graham McNair, "Persons Unknown" (2010) He followed "Lincoln Heights" with a role on a short-lived NBC drama about a group of strangers who find themselves plunked into a ghost town. NBC Jackie Robinson, "42" (2013) Boseman landed his first lead role on the big screen in Brian Helgeland's biopic of Jackie Robinson, the first Black player to break into Major League Baseball. He starred opposite... Warner Bros. Vontae Mack, "Draft Day" (2014) Boseman switched sports for his next role, as top linebacker prospect from Ohio State who's considered a safe No. 1 pick for a Cleveland Browns GM played by Kevin Costner. Lionsgate James Brown, "Get on Up" (2014) Boseman left the playing field but returned to the biopic genre for this next project, Tate Taylor's look at the rock legend James Brown. Universal Jacob King, "Message From the King" (2016) In this Netflix film, Boseman plays a South African man who arrives in Los Angeles searching for his missing younger sister -- and then embarks on a vengeance quest in an ... Netflix Black Panther (2016-19) After making an introduction in "Captain America: Civil War," Boseman helped create a cultural phenomenon with the success of 2018's standalone "Black Panther" as the prince of the fictional A... Disney Thurgood Marshall, "Marshall" (2017) Boseman returned to playing famous historic figures in Reginald Hudlin's courtroom drama -- which narrowed its look at Thurgood Marshall to an early case he tried as a lawyer ... Open Road Andre Davis, "21 Bridges" (2019) In this thriller, Boseman plays an NYPD detective in the midst of a manhunt for two cop-killers as he discovers that his fellow officers may be up to shady business themse... STX Entertainment Stormin' Norman, "Da 5 Bloods" (2020) Boseman has a small role in Spike Lee's Vietnam-set drama as the leader of all-Black squadron sent to recover the cargo from a downed CIA helicopter. Though he only appears in ... Netflix

