Chadwick Boseman Mourned by Friends, Peers: ‘This Broke Me’

“Black Panther” star died Friday following a battle with cancer

| August 28, 2020 @ 7:46 PM Last Updated: August 28, 2020 @ 8:04 PM
Following the shocking news Friday that “Black Panther” star Chadwick Boseman has died following a four-year battle with cancer, the actor’s friends, peers and colleagues mourned his loss.

“You were always light and love to me,” Boseman’s friend, actor Don Cheadle said on Twitter.

“No words. Thank you my dear brother,” producer Will Packer wrote.

“This is a crushing blow,” wrote actor-director Jordan Peele.

“This Broke Me,” “Insecure” star Issa Rae said.

In a statement Friday night, Boseman’s family disclosed that he was diagnosed with colon cancer in 2016 and had been quietly battling the disease ever since. In the four years since his diagnosis, which came just after his star-making first appearance as T’Challa/Black Panther in “Captain America: Civil War,” Boseman endured what family said were “countless surgeries and chemotherapy,” while still managing to star in 7 films. Among those productions were “Marshall,” “Avengers: Infinity War,” “21 Bridges,” and of course “Black Panther.”

“All I have to say is the tragedies amassing this year have only been made more profound by the loss of #ChadwickBoseman,” Boseman’s Marvel Cinematic Universe costar Mark Ruffalo wrote. “What a man, and what an immense talent. Brother, you were one of the all time greats and your greatness was only beginning. Lord love ya. Rest in power, King.”

