Chadwick Boseman Remembered by Lupita Nyong’o, Mark Ruffalo and More 1 Year After His Death: ‘Rest in Power’

Chadwick Boseman’s tragic death one year ago today after losing his fight with colon cancer at 43 was marked with sweet remembrances for celebrities and fans alike.

One sweet tribute came from Lupita Nyong’o, who co-starred with Boseman in “Black Panther.” “I did not know that I could miss both his laughter and his silence in equal measure. I do. I do… One year after his passing, the memory of @chadwickboseman remains this alive in me.”

Marvel Studios also honored its superhero, calling Boseman, “our friend, our inspiration and our King,” while Boseman’s Marvel colleague, Mark Ruffalo, couldn’t believe how quickly time had passed.

I did not know that I could miss both his laughter and his silence in equal measure. I do. I do… One year after his passing, the memory of @chadwickboseman remains this alive in me. pic.twitter.com/4y7H7Bhtpo — Lupita Nyong'o (@Lupita_Nyongo) August 28, 2021

Honoring our friend, our inspiration and our King, Chadwick Boseman. pic.twitter.com/hpgocpe24p — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) August 28, 2021

Can’t believe how fast time has gone. Thinking of you today, @chadwickboseman.



📸 Sam Jones pic.twitter.com/uKzLevgOe4 — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) August 28, 2021

And, of course, Twitter was host to numerous passionate posts from Boseman fans, many using the hashtag #WakandaForever:

One year ago today, the world lost the great Chadwick Boseman.



We will never forget the mountains he moved and the hero that he was. Rest In Peace, Black Panther, our King. #WakandaForever pic.twitter.com/z7cq2AEtE1 — Bam Smack Pow (@BamSmackPow) August 28, 2021

A year ago today we lost #ChadwickBoseman, one of the most talented and kindest actors of our time. His performances in #BlackPanther, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, 42 and more will always remain in our hearts. Rest in power. #WakandaForever pic.twitter.com/aN87C0QmDo — theblerdgurl™️ (@theblerdgurl) August 28, 2021

If you read only one thing today, let it be this.#WakandaForever pic.twitter.com/TUI3QyfaSN — Steve Silberman (@stevesilberman) September 1, 2020

" In my culture, death is not the end. It's more of a stepping off point… "

One year without Chadwick Boseman pic.twitter.com/IWFC6qiGF7 — menerva_४ ᛚᛟᚲᛁ (@LadyLokiHiddles) August 28, 2021

Chadwick Boseman, best known for playing Black Panther in four Marvel Cinematic Universe movies, was diagnosed with Stage III colon cancer in 2016 and battled the disease over the last four years as it advanced to Stage IV.

“A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much,” a family statement at the time of his passing read. “From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and several more — all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy. It was the honor of his career to bring King T’Challa to life in Black Panther.”

Boseman died in his home with his wife and family by his side.