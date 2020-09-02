The trailer for J.J. Abrams’ Netflix docuseries “Challenger: The Final Flight” looks back on the 1986 space mission that tragically exploded in mid-air just 73 seconds after takeoff as millions of Americans watched on their television sets at home.

The four-part docuseries, which features interviews with the crew members’ families, premieres on September 16.

“NASA was always the good guys, the bright stuff,” one interviewee says in the trailer. “You realize, they’re really rolling the dice.”

The mission had one of NASA’s most diverse crews, including Ronald McNair, one of the first Black astronauts, some of the first women NASA sent to space, Judy Resnik and high school teacher Christa McAuliffe, and the first Asian American to go to space, Ellison Onizuka. Others crew members who perished on the ill-fated mission included Gregory Jarvis, Dick Scobee, and Michael Smith.

Directed by Steven Leckart and Daniel Junge also delve into the “fatally flawed decision process” behind the mission, and the mechanical failures that led to the disaster. They interviewed former NASA officials and engineers who worked on the failed booster engine and had voiced their concerns about its safety.

“Challenger: The Final Flight” is a Bad Robot and Zipper Bros. Films production in Association with Sutter Road Picture Company. Other executive producers include Glen Zipper, Ben Stephenson, Rachel Rusch Rich, Sean Stuart