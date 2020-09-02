Go Pro Today

‘Challenger: The Final Flight’ Trailer Retraces Tragic 1986 NASA Mission That Never Made It to Space (Video)

J.J. Abrams’ 4-part Netflix docuseries about fatal space shuttle accident premieres later this month

| September 2, 2020 @ 10:31 AM Last Updated: September 2, 2020 @ 11:20 AM

The trailer for J.J. Abrams’ Netflix docuseries “Challenger: The Final Flight” looks back on the 1986 space mission that tragically exploded in mid-air just 73 seconds after takeoff as millions of Americans watched on their television sets at home.

The four-part docuseries, which features interviews with the crew members’ families, premieres on September 16.

“NASA was always the good guys, the bright stuff,” one interviewee says in the trailer. “You realize, they’re really rolling the dice.”

Also Read: Fred Armisen and John C Reilly Team Up for NASA Workplace Comedy 'Moonbase 8' on Showtime

The mission had one of NASA’s most diverse crews, including Ronald McNair, one of the first Black astronauts, some of the first women NASA sent to space, Judy Resnik and high school teacher Christa McAuliffe, and the first Asian American to go to space, Ellison Onizuka. Others crew members who perished on the ill-fated mission included Gregory Jarvis, Dick Scobee, and Michael Smith.

Directed by Steven Leckart and Daniel Junge also delve into the “fatally flawed decision process” behind the mission, and the mechanical failures that led to the disaster. They interviewed former NASA officials and engineers who worked on the failed booster engine and had voiced their concerns about its safety.

“Challenger: The Final Flight” is a Bad Robot and Zipper Bros. Films production in Association with Sutter Road Picture Company. Other executive producers include Glen Zipper, Ben Stephenson, Rachel Rusch Rich, Sean Stuart

Fall TV 2020: All the Premiere Dates for New and Returning Shows - So Far (Photos)

  • fall tv 2020 premiere dates Showtime/FX/Hulu/Fox
  • Teen Mom 2 MTV
  • 16 and Recovering - MTV MTV
  • Transplant - Season 1 NBC
  • AP Bio Season 3 Peacock
  • HBO Max
  • Away Hilary Swank Netflix
  • Noughts and Crosses Peacock
  • Stormfront Aya Cash The Boys Season 2 Amazon Prime Video
  • Method Man in Power Book II: Ghost Starz
  • American Ninja Warrior - season 11 NBC
  • LA's Finest - Season 1 - Episode 101 Spectrum Originals
  • Woke Lamorne Morris Hulu
  • Julie and the Phantoms Netflix
  • The Duchess Netflix
  • Dancing With the Stars ABC
  • The Third Day HBO
  • We Are Who We Are HBO
  • Enslaved Epix
  • Comedy Central
  • FXX
  • Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous Hulu
  • Pen15 Hulu
  • Ratched Sarah Paulson Netflix
  • The CW logo
  • LA's Finest Fox
  • filthy rich Fox
  • Nick Cannon Masked Singer Fox
  • I Can See Your Voice Fox
  • Rainn Wilson Utopia Amazon
  • A Wilderness of Error FX
  • Simpsons Fox
  • Bless the Harts Fox
  • Bobs Burgers Fox
  • Showtime
  • Family Guy Fox
  • The Weakest Link - Season 1 NBC
  • Fargo Year 4 - Chris Rock FX
  • Gangs of London AMC
  • Salisbury Poisonings AMC
  • Connecting - Season 1 NBC
  • Monsterland Getty
  • Emily in Paris Netflix
  • Undercover Boss CBS
  • Pandora
  • Ethan Hawke Good Lord Bird Showtime Showtime
  • britannia Epix
  • The Walking Dead World Beyond AMC
  • Soulmates AMC
  • Swamp Thing DC Universe
  • NEXT Fox
  • The CW
  • Coroner The CW
  • Supernatural The CW
  • CW - The Outpost The CW
  • Disney+
  • Haunting of Bly Manor Netflix
  • fear the walking dead ftwd season 6 premiere and trailer AMC
  • CLARE CRAWLEY bachelorette ABC
  • Tell Me a Story The CW
  • The Amazing Race CBS
  • Star Trek Discovery Season 3 CBS All Access
  • Helstrom Hulu Comic-Con at Home San Diego Comic-Con Trailer Hulu
  • Shark Tank ABC
  • ABC
  • Unsolved Mysteries Netflix
  • Getty
  • Who Wants to Be a Millionaire ABC
  • Card Sharks ABC
  • The Voice NBC
  • Superstore - Season 4 NBC
  • Queens Gambit Netflix
  • The Undoing HBO
  • NBC
  • Chicago Med - Season 4 NBC
  • Chicago Fire - Season 7 NBC
  • Chicago P.D. - Season 6 NBC
  • Law & Order: Special Victims Unit - Season 21 NBC
  • The Blacklist Red NBC
  • the crown season 3 queen elizabeth conspiracy theories harold wilson anthony blunt russian Netflix
  • Animaniacs Hulu
  • The Stand CBS All Access
1 of 82

Here’s when 81 broadcast, cable and streaming series debut and come back

Fall will be here before we know it and it's safe to say that when it arrives, everyone will still be staying at home as much as possible to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Luckily, dozens of new and returning shows are premiering this autumn to keep you company. TheWrap has rounded up all the dates we know -- so far -- for Fall TV shows' debuts. We will continue to update the list as more become available.

For the purposes of this gallery, we've designated Sept. 1 as the beginning of fall rather than the official Sept. 22 start, since "Fall TV" is sure to be more loosely defined this year.

Also Read: Here Are the Premiere Dates for Broadcast TV’s New and Returning Fall Shows (Updating)

View In Gallery

Related Content