‘Challengers’ Cast and Character Guide: Who’s Who in Zendaya’s Spicy Sports Movie? | Photos

Luca Guadigno’s latest film, “Challengers,” sits poised to kick off a sizzling run at the box office with a competitive love triangle at its center. Tashi Duncan (Zandaya) can play tennis like no other, and when doubles duo Patrick Zweig (Josh O’Connor) and Art Donaldson (Mike Faist) both take notice of her at a tournament, the trajectory of all three individuals changes forever.

Framed around a low-stakes “challenger” match in New Rochelle, which allows wild card players to qualify for the U.S. Open, the film sees Art, years later, a professional player on a losing streak along the high-pressure circuit. He confronts Patrick, his estranged best friend, and the Fire to his Ice in doubles. The pair face off in a match that recalls all the tension with Tashi from the college days at Stanford before Tashi hurt her knee.

Here are the cast and characters in “Challengers”: