Channing Dungey to Exit Netflix as VP of Original Content

Channing Dungey’s Netflix tenure was short-lived. She is leaving the company 20 months after joining as vice president of original content to pursue another opportunity.

Dungey leaves Netflix at the same time Warner Bros. TV is looking for a replacement for Susan Rovner, though the opportunity Dungey is leaving for is not known. She is also departing a month after Bela Bajaria was put in charge of the streaming service’s global TV operation. That move also saw longtime originals chief Cindy Holland leave.

“I’ve known Channing for many years, and it’s been a pleasure working closer with her. She’s a terrific executive who’s always carved her own path, and although we will miss her, we wish her all the best for the future,” Bejaria said.

Previously, Holland had overseen all English-language originals for Netflix, while Bajaria was responsible for local-language content for Europe, the Middle East, Turkey, Africa, India, Asia and Latin America.

Deadline first reported the news about Dungey.

