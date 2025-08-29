Channing Tatum, Oscar Isaac and Zazie Beetz to Star in Crime Drama ‘Kockroach’

Channing Tatum is set to star with Oscar Isaac and Zazie Beetz co-starring in “Kockroach,” the feature adaptation of the novel by William Lashner, writing as Tyler Knox, Mad Chance announced on Friday.

“Kockroach” is the story of a mysterious stranger who takes on New York’s criminal elite, transforming himself into a larger-than-life crime boss in a city where power is everything.

The film will be directed by Matt Ross from a screenplay written by Jonathan Ames with revisions by Matt Ross.

Black Bear will represent the international rights while CAA Media Finance and Range Select will co-represent U.S. rights. The film will be introduced to buyers at the 50th Toronto International Film Festival next week.

Andrew Lazar is producing under his Mad Chance production banner. Principal photography is scheduled to begin in January in Australia.

More to come…