‘The View’ Hosts Support Chappell Roan After Motherhood Comments Spark Criticism | Video

Chappell Roan’s comments about motherhood indicate “her friends are actually very honest with her,” said “The Weekend View” host Ana Navarro on Saturday’s edition of the daytime series. Those friends “talk about the stresses and strains of being a mom, of motherhood,” she added as the Grammy-winning artist has been the subject of criticism online for her candid thoughts.

Roan was interviewed on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast March 26 when the conversation turned to motherhood. Roan admitted she’s not sure if she wants kids. “All of my friends who have kids are in hell,” she said. “I don’t know anyone, I actually don’t know anyone, who is happy and has children at this age. Like, a 1-year-old, like 3-year old — 4 and under, 5 and under. I literally have not met anyone who is happy, anyone who has, like, light in their eyes. Anyone who has slept,” she said with a slight deadpan indicating she may have been half-joking.

“Sometimes you talk to people who make everything sound perfect,” Navarro said on “The View” as the hosts discussed Roan’s comments. “In my age group, most of my friends right now are stressed as hell trying to get their kids into college. And they’re talking about it, and they can’t sleep, and they can’t do this. So yeah, they’re stressed when they’re 2 and they’re stressed when they’re 20.”

Co-host Sunny Hostin agreed. “The stress never goes away, by the way,” she said.

“But I also think when we talk about the milestones of what we expect, it’s also why it’s so important not to constantly ask, more specifically women,because that happens more often, ‘When are you having kids? Are you having kids?’” Sara Haines said.

“Because I have a friend who admitted to me she would never give back the two kids she had,” she continued. “She loves them dearly. But now that she knows what parenting looks like, she doesn’t know if she was cut out for it, and I really respect her honesty.”

Watch the conversation on “The View Weekend” in the video above.