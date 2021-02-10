Charisma Carpenter Accuses Joss Whedon of ‘Hostile and Toxic’ Behavior on ‘Buffy’ and ‘Angel’ Sets

Charisma Carpenter accused “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” and “Angel” creator Joss Whedon Wednesday of “hostile and toxic” behavior on the sets of the late ’90s and early ’00s WB television series.

In a lengthy statement tweeted by the actress, who played Cordelia Chase on both “Buffy” and its spinoff “Angel,” accused Whedon of “retaliatory” and “cruel” behavior while she was pregnant on the set of “Angel,” and said she supports “Justice League” star Ray Fisher’s claims against Whedon.

Carpenter also said she was part of WarnerMedia’s investigation into Whedon’s actions on the set of “Justice League,” following Fisher’s accusations against Whedon, who took over reshoots on the film when original director Zack Snyder had to exit due to a family tragedy.

“Recently, I participated In Warner-Media’s Justice League investigation because I believe Ray to be a person of integrity who is telling the truth,” Carpenter wrote. “His firing as Cyborg in The Flash was the last straw for me. Although I am not shocked, I am deeply pained by it. It troubles and saddens me that in 2021 professionals STILL have to choose between whistleblowing in the workplace and job security.”

Fisher tweeted his support for Carpenter, thanking her for coming forward with her own accusations against Whedon and thanked her for speaking out about her participation in the “Justice League” investigation.

“Charisma Carpenter is one of the bravest people I know,” Fisher wrote. “I am forever grateful for her courage and for her lending her voice to the Justice League investigation. Read her truth. Share her truth. Protect her at all costs. ‘It is time.’ A>E.”

Representatives for Whedon, WarnerMedia and 20th Television, the studio that produced by “Buffy” and “Angel,” did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment Wednesday.

Amber Benson, who played Tara Maclay on “Buffy the Vampire Slayer,” also stood behind Carpenter, tweeting: “Buffy was a toxic environment and it starts at the top. @AllCharisma is speaking truth and I support her 100%. There was a lot of damage done during that time and many of us are still processing it twenty plus years later.”

See Carpenter’s statement in full below.

