Tuesday’s “The Daily Show” host Charlamagne the God teased Sen. Cory Booker over his record-breaking, 25-hour speech floor speech against President Donald Trump, celebrating the politician for finally making a statement on behalf of his party amid the administration’s leadership.

“This is unbelievable, yes! A Democrat actually doing something, wow! That’s the longest someone’s held Congress captive since Jan. 6,” Charlamagne joked as he continued to take digs at Democrats. “I mean, so far he’s only talking, but he’s talking a lot, so I’ll take it. What Booker did today is like the political version of phone sex: It’s not as good as the real thing, but it’s a hell of a lot better than nothing.”

Watch the full breakdown via Comedy Central below:

On Tuesday, Booker made history after he broke the record for the longest speech ever delivered in the Senate. The New Jersey Democrat held the Senate floor for 25 hours and five minutes, during which he protested against Trump and his administration’s controversial agenda. The record was previously held by Sen. Strom Thurmond’s 1957 speech, which lasted 24 hours and 18 minutes.

After tackling Booker, he comically shared his thoughts on the Democratic Party as a whole, specifically targeting their actions against Trump — or the lack thereof.

“And nothing is what it seems like the Democratic Party has been doing for the last three months,” Charlamagne said. “The Democrats are like Jason Momoa in between ‘Aquaman’ movies — not in good shape.”

“The Daily Show” then immediately cut to a clip of CNN reporting on the Democrats’ dip in favorability rating among Americans.

“Disarray among the Dems. New CNN polling showing the party’s favorability hitting a record low of 29%,” the news platform is heard saying.

Jumping back in, Charlamagne reacted to the poll update, shading Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth and U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. along the way: “Twenty-nine percent? That’s lower than Pete Hegseth’s blood alcohol level. Democrats are about as popular as an album of RFK Jr. covering Adele. ‘I set fire to my brain.’ Isn’t there anyone who can save this party?”

Watch Charlamagne’s full “Daily Show” monologue in the video above.