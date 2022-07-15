Charlamagne Tha God’s late-night show is being rebranded as it heads into its second season.

The series, which returns Thursday, July 28 at 11:30 p.m. ET/PT, will now be called “Comedy Central’s Hell of a Week with Charlamagne Tha God.”

The show is also getting a new format, featuring what MTV Entertainment Studios explained in a release was an unlikely pairings of comedians, outspoken celebrities and thought-leaders across the political spectrum to debate the current events permeating politics and culture with influential guests unpacking the stories blazing the headlines.

“Last year I shared ‘Tha God’s Honest Truth’ about politics, culture and social issues but this year, I’m thinking enough shows talking about problems; I want to discuss solutions,” Lenard “Charlamagne” McKelvey said in a statement. “Regardless of if the conversation is politics, entertainment, or just some random f–k sh– going on in the culture, ‘Hell of A Week’ will be a safe space for free speech and a safe space for comedy. Basically, if you don’t want to be ‘canceled,’ this isn’t the show for you.”

The half-hour weekly show is executive produced by “Late Show” host Stephen Colbert, McKelvey, showrunner Rachael Edwards, Josh Lieb, Aaron McGruder, Karen Kinney, James Dixon and Norm Aladjem. Lisa D. Goumelle is the executive in charge of the series.

Ari Pearce, Bola Fapohunda and Driadonna Roland are also EPs, Matthew Parillo the executive in charge for MTV Entertainment Studios.