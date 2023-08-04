Charlamagne tha God believes some of the sexual harassment allegations former Lizzo dancers said took place at a strip club was the singer acting out “typical big girl in the strip club behavior.”

Body shaming, verbal abuse and threatening are some of the actions the Grammy award-winning musician has been accused of by three of her former dancers Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams and Noelle Rodriguez. One of the accusations that came from Davis was that Lizzo pressured her to touch and engage with a nude performer when they visited a strip club in Amsterdam.

The allegations became a topic of discussion on Thursday on “The Breakfast Club,” and host Charlamagne tha God gave his 2 cents on the issue, highlighting that some of the toxic work behavior alleged could be due to Lizzo not setting boundaries and a distinction between employees and friends.

“You know, this Lizzo case is interesting because one important lesson to learn from this is your employees are not your friends,” Charlamagne said in a segment you can listen to at the top of this post. “And there is things you do with your friends that you don’t do with your employees because when I’m reading this case, when I’m hearing this story, I’m just hearing typical big girl at the strip club behavior.”

He continued: “Big girls at the scrip club be so much fun. So I can see this whole scenario. ‘Touch her breasts, touch her breasts.’ And if the person doesn’t want to do it, and you force them to, because of the power dynamic of you being their boss and them being an employee, that’s where the problems happen.”

Lizzo has since denied the allegations made against her in a public statement posted to Instagram.

“Usually I choose not to respond to false allegations but these are as unbelievable as they sound and too outrageous to not be addressed,” Lizzo said. “I’m hurt but I will not let the good work I’ve done in the world be overshadowed by this. I want to thank everyone who has reached out in support to lift me up during this difficult time.”