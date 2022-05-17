Charles Dance, who played Tywin Lannister on HBO’s “Game of Thrones,” has joined Kiefer Sutherland in “Rabbit Hole,” Paramount+ announced on Tuesday.

The original series from CBS Studios stars Sutherland as John Weir, a master of deception in the world of corporate espionage, who is framed for murder by powerful forces with the ability to influence and control populations.

Also joining the cast are Meta Golding (“Empire”), Enid Graham (“Mare of Easttown”), Jason Butler Harner (“Ozark”), and Walt Klink (“Arctic Circle”). Rob Yang, who plays Lawrence Yee on “Succession,” was also recently added to the cast.

The eight-episode season will premiere exclusively on Paramount+ later this year.

Sutherland serves as executive producer alongside writer-directors John Requa and Glenn Ficarra (“This Is Us,” “WeCrashed”), Charlie Gogolak (“The Sinner,” “WeCrashed”), Suzan Bymel (“Designated Survivor”) and Hunt Baldwin (“Longmire,” “The Closer”).

The series will also be available on Paramount+ internationally in Canada, Australia, U.K., Italy, Germany, Switzerland, Austria and France.