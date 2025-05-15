Charles Strouse, Award-Winning Composer Behind ‘Annie’ and ‘Bye Bye Birdie,’ Dies at 96

Charles Strouse, the decorated composer behind such Broadway-turned-Hollywood hit musicals as “Annie” and “Bye Bye Birdie,” died at his home in New York City on Thursday. He was 96 years old.

The composer — known for enduring numbers like “Put on a Happy Face,” “Tomorrow” and “Those Were the Days” — is survived by his four children, Benjamin, Nicholas, Victoria, and William Strouse, who announced his passing. He was predeceased by wife and choreographer Barbara Siman, whom he married in 1962, in 2023.

Over his seven-decade career spanning stage and screen, the entertainment industry stalwart won the coveted Tony, Grammy and Emmy Award for his work. Additional Broadway musicals he created beyond “Bye Bye Birdie” and “Annie” are the Tony-winning “Applause,” “Golden Boy,” “Charlie & Algernon,” “Rags,” and “Nick & Nora,” the majority of which were co-created with his longtime lyricist and writing partner Lee Adams.

