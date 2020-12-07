Hugh Grant, Samuel L Jackson, Lisa Kudrow and Leslie Jones to Star on Charlie Brooker’s ‘Death to 2020’ Netflix Mockumentary

“Black Mirror” creator Charlie Brooker has set the cast for his Netflix mockumentary special “Death to 2020,” which includes Hugh Grant, Samuel L. Jackson, Lisa Kudrow, Leslie Jones, Joe Keery, Kumail Nanjiani, Tracey Ullman, Cristin Milioti, Diane Morgan and Samson Kayo, the streaming service announced Monday.

Here’s the logline for the special: “2020: A year so [insert adjective of choice here], even the creators of Black Mirror couldn’t make it up… but that doesn’t mean they don’t have a little something to add. Death to 2020 is a comedy event that tells the story of the dreadful year that was — and perhaps still is? This landmark documentary-style special weaves together some of the world’s most (fictitious) renowned voices with real-life archival footage spanning the past 12 months.”

“Death to 2020,” which Netflix describes as “the cathartic comedy event you’ll never forget about the year you really, really don’t want to remember,” is created and executive produced by Brooker and his “Black Mirror” partner Annabel Jones. Alison Marlow is a producer.

Also Read: Charlie Brooker Isn't Working on 'Black Mirror' Season 6 Because He Doesn't Know If You Can 'Stomach' It Right Now

Per Netflix, “Death to 2020” is “coming soon,” possibly “too soon.”

You can watch a teaser for the special above.

Back in May, Brooker said he wasn’t currently working on a sixth season of “Black Mirror” because he didn’t know if the world could “stomach” more of his dystopian anthology series at this particular point in time.

“At the moment, I don’t know what stomach there would be for stories about societies falling apart, so I’m not working away on one of those,” Brooker told the Radio Times. “I’m sort of keen to revisit my comic skill set, so I’ve been writing scripts aimed at making myself laugh.”

And it looks like Brooker has found a way to make himself — and hopefully others — laugh about 2020, with Netflix joking in the “Death to 2020” logline: “Even the creators of ‘Black Mirror’ couldn’t make this s— up.”

Deadline first reported the “Death to the 2020” casting news.