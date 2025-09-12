No New Info About Charlie Kirk Shooter, Utah Gov. Warns of Disinformation Meant to ‘Encourage Violence’ in Latest Update

Law enforcement has received more than 7,000 tips from the public, Gov. Spencer Cox says in a terse press conference Thursday

and
JD Knapp
Charlie Kirk
Charlie Kirk at a Turning Point USA Believers Summit conference at the Palm Beach Convention Center on July 26, 2024. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Flanked by local and federal officials, including FBI Director Kash Patel, on Thursday night Utah Gov. Spencer Cox had almost nothing new to share about the investigation into the murder of Charlie Kirk.

But he did express concerns about the spread of disinformation, and repeated earlier calls for help from the public in a terse, 9-minute press conference held in Orem, Utah.

It was immediately clear Thursday night’s update would include no new information, when it began with Utah Department of Public Safety Commissioner Bo Mason discussing in detail the video and photos authorities had already released hours earlier.

The video, taken from two locations around the Utah Valley University campus from considerable distance away, show the suspect on the roof of the building from which the shot that killed Kirk was fired, before climbing down the building and quickly walking off campus. It’s difficult to make out identifying characteristics from those clips, but photographs clearly showed that the suspect is a tall, white male who appears to be in his 20s, wearing sunglasses, a black baseball cap, a black long sleeve t-shirt with an American flag on the front, and blue jeans.

After also walking through the physical evidence authorities made public on Thursday — a high-powered bolt action rifle found in the woods neighboring UVU, as well as a footwear impression and a palm print and forearm imprints on the roof of the building — Mason turned things back over to Gov. Cox.

Cox thanked federal law enforcement officers as well as the media, and among other things said that in response to their earlier request for help from the public in identifying the suspect, they have received more than 7,000 phoned-in tips.

Mid-way through his remarks, Cox also alluded to the increasingly violent online rhetoric — almost exclusively from right wing figures — as well as reports of purported details about the investigation that turned out not to be true, urging calm and warning of disinformation.

“There is a tremendous amount of disinformation we are tracking… our team, the state team, and I’m sure the federal team as well. What we’re seeing is our adversaries want violence,” Cox said. “China, we have bots from Russia, China, all over the the world, that are trying to instill disinformation and encourage violence. I would encourage you to ignore those, to turn off those streams and spend a little more time with with our families. We desperately need some healing.”

Donald Trump and Charlie Kirk
Also discussed during Thursday night’s press conference was the FBI Salt Lake City tip form, and the $100,000 reward offered for information leading to the suspect’s arrest. Cox also reiterated that they will seek the death penalty.

No one else spoke during the press conference.

Kirk, who in 2023 said it was “worth [it] to have the cost” of multiple gun deaths every year in exchange for the second amendment, which he called “rational” and “a prudent deal” — died Wednesday afternoon shortly after he was shot from around 200 yards away by a single bullet that penetrated his neck, during a speaking event at UVU.

Despite the widespread description of Kirk’s death as political violence, aside from the video and photographs of the suspect, nothing is known about the shooter or his motivations. However, because of the nature of the crime — the only shot fired was the one that killed Kirk — authorities believe he was the intended target.

President Donald Trump will honor Kirk with a posthumous Presidential Medal of Freedom.

Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough hosting the Sept. 11, 2025 edition of "Morning Joe" (MSNBC)
Ross A. Lincoln

JD Knapp

JD Knapp

