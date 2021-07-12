Charlie Robinson, ‘Night Court’ Star, Dies at 75

Charlie Robinson, the actor best known for playing court clerk and Vietnam war veteran, Mac, on the NBC sitcom “Night Court” for seven seasons, died Monday at 75, Robinson’s representative confirmed to TheWrap.

Robinson passed away at Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center from cardiac arrest with multisystem organ failure due to septic shock and metastatic adenocarcinoma, a type of glandular cancer.

Throughout his 50-year career, Robinson starred as Bud Harper in “Home Improvement,” Sergeant Jeffries in “Hart of Dixie,” Mr. Munson in “Mom” and as Charles in the romantic television series “Love in the Time of Corona.”

He also appeared on the big screen in movies such as “The Black Gestapo, “The River” and “Set it Off,” to name a few. Robinson also frequented the stage, portraying Troy in “Fences” and Willy Loman in “Death of a Salesman.”

The actor is survived by his wife Dolorita, his children Luca, Charlie, Christian and Byron, his grandchildren, great grandchildren and daughters-in-law.