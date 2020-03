Charlie Sheen is once again denying an accusation that he raped Corey Haim back in 1986 — a claim repeated by Corey Feldman Monday night at the premiere of Feldman’s new documentary “(My) Truth: The Rape of Two Coreys.”

“These sick, twisted and outlandish allegations never occurred. Period,” Sheen’s spokesperson said Tuesday. “I would urge everyone to consider the source and read what his mother Judy Haim has to say.”

In emails sent last month to Sheen’s publicist from the late Corey Haim’s mother and obtained by TheWrap, Judy Haim wrote, “I feel that this is a huge accusation without any proof and without my kid being here to defend himself.” Corey Haim, a teen star who appeared in many movies with Feldman in the late 1980s and early ’90s, died of pneumonia on March 10, 2010, at age 38.

Judy Haim also said the alleged rape “never happened or else I would have known about it.” She added that she felt Feldman “lost his mind” and “the horrible thing is he thinks this is a great way to commemorate the 10-year anniversary of my son’s death.”

Also Read: Corey Feldman Documentary Screening Marred by Technical Issues, Offers Up No New Information

Sheen’s rep said that “no decision has been made at this time” on whether the former “Two and a Half Men” star would pursue legal action against Feldman.

During his new documentary, Feldman said that Haim “went into great detail” when describing the incident that allegedly took place on the set of the movie “Lucas” in 1986. Sheen would have been 19 at the time while Haim would have been 13.

Feldman’s ex-wife, Susie Sprague, and Jamison Newlander, an actor who appeared in “The Lost Boys,” reiterated the claim in “(My) Truth,” saying either Haim told them about the incident at the time or that they heard of it years later.

Also Read: Corey Feldman Says His New Doc Will Identify Hollywood Men Who Sexually Abused Him as Child Star

Haim’s mother has previously said she does not believe Sheen ever molested her son. “My son never mentioned Charlie. We never talked about Charlie. It was all made up,” she told “Entertainment Tonight” in 2017 following a National Enquirer story making the accusation. “If my son was here to hear all of this he would throw up.”

At the time the accusation was first made, Charlie Sheen’s publicist said the actor “categorically denies these allegations.”