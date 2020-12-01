Charlize Theron Signs First-Look TV Deal With HBO and HBO Max

Charlize Theron has signed a two-year first-look TV deal with HBO and HBO Max, a WarnerMedia spokesperson told TheWrap Tuesday.

The pact will see the actress and her producing partners Beth Kono and AJ Dix develop projects for both WarnerMedia-owned platforms through their Denver & Delilah production company.

Denver & Delilah’s notable film credits include “Long Shot,” “Bombshell” and Netflix’s “The Old Guard,” all starring Theron.

Theron’s Denver & Delilah is repped by WME, Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman, Newman, Warren, Richman, Rush, Kaller & Gellman, LLP and The Lede Company.

The Hollywood Reporter first reported the news.

