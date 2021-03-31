Charmed

The CW

This Was the Least-Watched Broadcast TV Show in March

by | March 31, 2021 @ 3:20 PM

CBS came in like a lion with the five most-watched shows of the month

One might sugarcoat the audience for The CW’s “Charmed” reboot as being “charming,” considering its tiny size.

In March, the (relatively) new sister-witch reboot “Charmed” averaged just 346,000 total viewers across three telecasts, according to Nielsen’s Live + Same Day metric, the lowest tally for any broadcast TV series.

Tony Maglio

Tony Maglio

TV Editor • tony.maglio@thewrap.com • Twitter: @tonymaglio

