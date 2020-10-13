“Charmed” reboot star Sarah Jeffery is taking two of the show’s original cast members to task over a nasty remark.

Jeffery slammed Holly Marie Combs and Rose McGowan from the original “Charmed” on Monday, calling them “sad and quite frankly pathetic” after she saw an Instagram video of the two women trash-talking the reboot.

“You know, I saw this earlier and I refrained from saying anything. I thought, better to just let them shout into the abyss. But I do want to say, I find it sad and quite frankly pathetic to see grown women behaving this way,” Jeffery wrote Monday on Twitter.

She continued in a follow-up: “I truly hope they find happiness elsewhere, and not in the form of putting down other WOC [Women of Color]. I would be embarrassed to behave this way. Peace and love to y’all.”

In the video, McGowan says the reboot “sucks” as Combs laughs.

“I haven’t seen it, I can’t say that,” McGowan continues. “I’m happy that people have jobs. But it can still suck.”

Reps for Combs and McGowan did not immediately respond to request for comment Tuesday.

The original “Charmed” series ran from 1998 to 2006 on The WB and starred Alyssa Milano, Shannen Doherty, Combs, and later McGowan, who replaced Doherty after she left the show. The premise followed a group of young witches who fight evil.

The CW reboot has been on the air since 2018 and stars Jeffery, Madeleine Mantock, and Melonie Diaz as the witches.

See Jeffery’s tweet and watch the video below.

