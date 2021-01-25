Ratings: The CW’s ‘Charmed’ Season 3 Premiere Struggles vs CBS’ AFC Championship Game

“Batwoman” grew its key-demo rating from last week’s Season 2 premiere, but declined in total viewers
Become a member to read more.
The Season 3 premiere of The CW’s “Charmed” reboot didn’t charm a whole lot of TV viewers on Sunday, when primetime shows had the AFC Championship Game on CBS to contend with.
As one would expect, CBS was completely dominant last night on the Nielsen sheets. Due to the nature of live sports, however, the below fast-affiliate numbers should be considered subject to significant adjustment.
The “Charmed” lead-in, “Batwoman,” improved upon last week’s Season 2 premiere rating in the key demo, but dipped a bit in total viewers. Last Sunday’s “Batwoman” Season 2 premiere settled for a 0.16 (final) Live + Same Day rating among adults 18-49 and 660,000 total viewers. After three days of delayed viewing (via DVR, mostly), Javicia Leslie’s debut behind the mask grew to a 0.29 rating and 1.061 million total viewers.
The “Batwoman” Season 2 premiere aired against the previous round of the NFL Playoffs on Sunday of the MLK Day holiday weekend.
Also Read: Ratings: The CW's 'Walker' Premiere Struts to 2.4 Million Viewers
CBS was first in ratings with a 8.4 rating/41 share in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and in total viewers with an average of 30 million, according to preliminary numbers. After the AFC Championship, a postgame show starting at 10 p.m. posted a 5.2/29 and 18.2 million viewers. An “FBI” episode averaged a 2.1/14 and 8.6 million viewers from 10:30 to 11.
Fox was second in ratings with a 0.4/2 and fourth in viewers with 1.3 million, airing all reruns. The early repeats were boosted a bit on the east coast due to the afternoon NFC Championship Game on the channel.
ABC and Telemundo tied for third in ratings, both with a 0.3/2.
For ABC, following a rerun, “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?” at 8 had a 0.3/1 and 2.9 million viewers. At 9, “Card Sharks” managed a 0.2/1 and 2 million viewers. “The Rookie” at 10 picked things back up with a 0.4/2 and 3.2 million viewers.
Also Read: Inside Late-Night Ratings Shakeup in Trump Era - Can Fallon Bounce Back Under Biden?
NBC and Univision tied for fifth in ratings, both with a 0.2/1. NBC was third in total viewers with 1.4 million and Univision was fifth with 981,000.
NBC aired all repeats.
The CW was seventh in ratings with a 0.1/1 and in viewers with 582,000. “Batwoman” at 8 had a 0.2/1 and 642,000 viewers. At 9, the “Charmed” Season 3 premiere got a 0.1/1 and 465,000 viewers.
Tony Maglio
TV Editor • tony.maglio@thewrap.com • Twitter: @tonymaglio