Ratings: The CW’s ‘Charmed’ Season 3 Premiere Struggles vs CBS’ AFC Championship Game

“Batwoman” grew its key-demo rating from last week’s Season 2 premiere, but declined in total viewers

As one would expect, CBS was completely dominant last night on the Nielsen sheets. Due to the nature of live sports, however, the below fast-affiliate numbers should be considered subject to significant adjustment.

The Season 3 premiere of The CW’s “Charmed” reboot didn’t charm a whole lot of TV viewers on Sunday, when primetime shows had the AFC Championship Game on CBS to contend with.

The “Charmed” lead-in, “Batwoman,” improved upon last week’s Season 2 premiere rating in the key demo, but dipped a bit in total viewers. Last Sunday’s “Batwoman” Season 2 premiere settled for a 0.16 (final) Live + Same Day rating among adults 18-49 and 660,000 total viewers. After three days of delayed viewing (via DVR, mostly), Javicia Leslie’s debut behind the mask grew to a 0.29 rating and 1.061 million total viewers.

The “Batwoman” Season 2 premiere aired against the previous round of the NFL Playoffs on Sunday of the MLK Day holiday weekend.

CBS was first in ratings with a 8.4 rating/41 share in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and in total viewers with an average of 30 million, according to preliminary numbers. After the AFC Championship, a postgame show starting at 10 p.m. posted a 5.2/29 and 18.2 million viewers. An “FBI” episode averaged a 2.1/14 and 8.6 million viewers from 10:30 to 11.

Fox was second in ratings with a 0.4/2 and fourth in viewers with 1.3 million, airing all reruns. The early repeats were boosted a bit on the east coast due to the afternoon NFC Championship Game on the channel.

ABC and Telemundo tied for third in ratings, both with a 0.3/2.

For ABC, following a rerun, “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?” at 8 had a 0.3/1 and 2.9 million viewers. At 9, “Card Sharks” managed a 0.2/1 and 2 million viewers. “The Rookie” at 10 picked things back up with a 0.4/2 and 3.2 million viewers.

NBC and Univision tied for fifth in ratings, both with a 0.2/1. NBC was third in total viewers with 1.4 million and Univision was fifth with 981,000.

NBC aired all repeats.

The CW was seventh in ratings with a 0.1/1 and in viewers with 582,000. “Batwoman” at 8 had a 0.2/1 and 642,000 viewers. At 9, the “Charmed” Season 3 premiere got a 0.1/1 and 465,000 viewers.