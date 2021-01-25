Charmed Season 3

The CW

Ratings: The CW’s ‘Charmed’ Season 3 Premiere Struggles vs CBS’ AFC Championship Game

by | January 25, 2021 @ 11:49 AM

“Batwoman” grew its key-demo rating from last week’s Season 2 premiere, but declined in total viewers

The Season 3 premiere of The CW’s “Charmed” reboot didn’t charm a whole lot of TV viewers on Sunday, when primetime shows had the AFC Championship Game on CBS to contend with.

As one would expect, CBS was completely dominant last night on the Nielsen sheets. Due to the nature of live sports, however, the below fast-affiliate numbers should be considered subject to significant adjustment.

Become a member to read more.
Tony Maglio

Tony Maglio

TV Editor • tony.maglio@thewrap.com • Twitter: @tonymaglio

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

winter broadcast premiere dates

Here Are the Premiere Dates for Broadcast TV’s New and Returning Midseason Shows (Updating)
winter premiere dates 2021

Winter TV 2021: All the Premiere Dates for New and Returning Shows – So Far (Photos)

How America’s Last Video Store Chain Survived Recessions and Streaming – But Not COVID
late night tv ratings kimmel colbert trump

Inside Late-Night Ratings Shakeup in Trump Era – Can Fallon Bounce Back Under Biden?
Daniel Craig No Time to Die James Bond Teaser

‘No Time to Die’ Sets Off Another Round of Big Movie Delays – When Will Box Office Recover?
Walker

Ratings: The CW’s ‘Walker’ Premiere Struts to 2.4 Million Viewers

WrapPRO Roundtable: Indie Film Industry on Streaming’s Risks and Rewards | Video
Walker

‘Walker': Genevieve Padalecki on Emily’s Mysterious Death and That Poker Chip
Katy Perry

How Biden Inaugural Team Pulled Off That Starry Production – Without Mentioning Trump

NBC Wins Broadcast’s Battle for ‘Celebrating America’ Eyeballs
Peter Rabbit 2 Black Widow Ghostbusters Afterlife

Studios’ Summer Movie Dilemma: Postpone Again or Release in Theaters and Streaming at Same Time?