Charter’s HBO Subscribers Will Get Automatic Access to HBO Max in Distribution Deal

Streaming service to debut next month

| April 15, 2020 @ 12:00 PM

WarnerMedia has inked a deal with Charter that will allow the cable providers’ HBO subscribers to automatically get access to the upcoming HBO Max streaming service, which debuts next month.

Through the pact, all of Charter’s existing HBO subscribers, including subscribers in its Spectrum Silver and Gold video packages, will automatically be given access to HBO Max at no additional charge and with no action required other than signing into the HBO Max app. All remaining and new customers will be able to purchase HBO Max directly from Charter.

“Charter has been a longtime distributor of our networks and on-demand content, and a valued partner to our company,” said Rich Warren, president of WarnerMedia Distribution. “We look forward to working together to bring HBO Max to Spectrum subscribers when the product launches next month.”

HBO Max costs $14.99 a month, the same price as an HBO subscription. The move is done to make it easier to move over existing HBO subscribers, either through the pay-TV channel or via the HBO Now streaming service, and subsequently boost HBO Max’s subscriber base.

“We are eager to provide Spectrum customers with the highly-anticipated HBO Max offering when it makes its debut next month,” said Tom Montemagno, Charter’s Executive Vice President, Programming Acquisition. “This new premium streaming experience will be a welcome addition to Spectrum subscribers; we will offer HBO Max on a multitude of platforms for purchase by our video, broadband and mobile customers alike.”

