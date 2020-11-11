Popular Instagram account Cheap Old Houses, founded by Ethan and Elizabeth Finkelstein, is getting an HGTV series adaptation of the same name, TheWrap has learned.

The Cheap Old Houses Instagram has 1.4 million followers. The “Cheap Old Houses” TV show now has eight episodes, and those are slated to premiere in Summer 2021.

Each month, the Cheap Old Houses Instagram gets two million monthly views, we’re told. The only real parameter to make it to the Cheap Old Houses social account? A house must be architecturally intact, no newer than the 1970s, and available for under $150,000.

Also Read: HGTV Is Bringing Back 'Design Star' in a COVID Bubble

“When HGTV fans told us we needed a show with Ethan and Elizabeth, we listened because we understand how easy it is to fall into the rabbit hole of hunting for cheap old houses,” said Loren Ruch, group senior vice president, programming and development, HGTV. “Everyone will be astounded by the incredible, inexpensive property treasures that Ethan and Elizabeth find and they also may be inspired to buy a cheap old house of their own.”

For “Cheap Old Houses” the TV show, cameras will follow Ethan and Elizabeth as they visit cities and small towns across America to tour two low-priced older houses and share stories of the homes’ historical significance and architectural uniqueness, according to HGTV’s description. With Elizabeth’s background as a historic preservationist and their shared passion for saving old property gems, the couple will imagine what the houses could look like with proper restorations — and ultimately will choose which house to feature on their famous Instagram feed.

The series also will spotlight the couple as they stop by to see gorgeous restorations of saved old homes formerly featured on Cheap Old Houses.

Also Read: How Lorraine Bracco Gamed the System for HGTV's 'My Big Italian Adventure'

Click here to find one of our recent favorites. That one isn’t even $100,000.

Or how about this one? It’s sub-$90,000.

Want to live in a church for just $70,000? Just mind your language.