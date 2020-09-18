Monica Aldama, coach and star of Netflix’s “Cheer” docuseries, spoke out Friday on former Navarro College cheerleader Jerry Harris’s arrest on charges of producing child pornography.

“My heart is shattered into a million pieces,” Aldama wrote in an Instagram post. “I am devastated by this shocking, unexpected news. Our children must be protected from abuse and exploitation, and I’m praying hard for the victims and everyone affected. Please respect our privacy as our family mourns during this heartbreaking time.”

