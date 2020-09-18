Go Pro Today

‘Cheer’ Coach Monica Aldama Says Her ‘Heart Is Shattered’ Over Jerry Harris’ Child-Porn Arrest

Former Navarro College cheerleader was charged with producing child pornography Thursday

| September 18, 2020 @ 7:43 AM Last Updated: September 18, 2020 @ 7:45 AM
Monica Aldama, coach and star of Netflix’s “Cheer” docuseries, spoke out Friday on former Navarro College cheerleader Jerry Harris’s arrest on charges of producing child pornography.

“My heart is shattered into a million pieces,” Aldama wrote in an Instagram post. “I am devastated by this shocking, unexpected news. Our children must be protected from abuse and exploitation, and I’m praying hard for the victims and everyone affected. Please respect our privacy as our family mourns during this heartbreaking time.”

More to come…

