Comedian Chelsea Handler abruptly canceled three Oregon stops on her “Vaccinated and Horny Tour” after she was admitted to the hospital for an unspecified “scare.”

“Hello everyone, I am so sorry that I had to cancel my shows tonight in Portland and my show in Eugene,” Handler announced from a hospital bed Friday on her Instagram story. “I had a scare at the hospital, and I don’t have COVID, and I’m OK, but I had to reschedule my shows.”

She continued, “So, I just wanted to say that, and I will see you all when I see you, and I’m sorry that I had to cancel. But I’m all OK. And I’m not pregnant.”

A matching press release citing “unforeseen circumstances” announced that the Feb. 4 and Feb. 5 shows have been rescheduled for one month later. “Chelsea is deeply saddened to have to cancel at the last minute and looks forward to giving you a spectacular show in the near future,” it states.

Announced last summer, “Vaccinated and Horny” spans more than 40 dates for shows across the nation and Canada and is scheduled to end in Las Vegas in October 2022.

“Being with people out for the first time after COVID, like being the reason that people are coming together is so meaningful and so fun,” Handler told CNN at the beginning of the tour. “I mean, we are just having a blast. I’m having a blast on stage. It doesn’t feel like work.”

The Live Nation-hosted tour is Handler’s first since 2019’s “Life Will Be the Death of Me Tour,” paired with the release of her latest book. In between, the writer-comedian shot her first standup special in six years, 2020’s “Evolution.” Following the end of her E! late-night show “Chelsea Lately,” she inked a deal with Netflix for multiple comedy specials and a new talk show. And in April 2021, she launched “Dear Chelsea,” a weekly advice podcast hosted by iHeartRadio.

No shows are scheduled between now and the postponed Oregon shows. Her next few shows will take place in Canada throughout early to mid March, before she returns to the Midwestern U.S. in April.