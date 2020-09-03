Chelsea Handler-Produced Comedies Get Series Orders at Peacock and HBO Max

A pair of Chelsea Handler-produced comedies have received series orders, one from NBCUniversal’s Peacock and the other WarnerMedia’s HBO Max.

“Blair,” a series based on the Mo Welch comic strip, has been picked up by HBO Max, while the Charles Morris-created “Wiped Out” is going to Peacock, a spokesperson for Universal Television — the studio that will be producing both projects, and where Handler has a first-look deal — tells TheWrap.

Welch created and wrote “Blair” based on his own comic strip. Per its official description, the show follows “a twenty-something with a dark but frank outlook on life; she’s an older Daria, but a less anxious Cathy who can’t help but judge people around her despite the fact that she’s at her own personal rock-bottom. After accidentally burning down her apartment and getting a demotion at a job she hates, Blair is forced to move back in with her mom and live a life she thought she would’ve left behind by now.”

“Wiped Out” was written by Morris and has Claudia Lonow set as its showrunner. The comedy “revolves around a narcissistic woman with the ‘perfect’ life, who is suddenly erased from the entire world’s collective memory by a passing black hole that causes a rift in the fabric of reality. With the help of her conspiracy theorist cousin, she sets out to rebuild her exact same life from scratch, even if the world would have been better off without her all along.”

Both projects will be executive produced by Handler alongside Molly Burke, with Rachel Polan as co-executive producer.

Deadline first reported that “Wiped Out” and “Blair” had been ordered to series.