Go Pro Today

Chelsea Handler-Produced Comedies Get Series Orders at Peacock and HBO Max

“Blair” is heading to WarnerMedia-owned streamer, while “Wiped Out” has been picked up by NBCU’s platform

| September 3, 2020 @ 2:30 PM Last Updated: September 3, 2020 @ 2:46 PM
Chelsea Handler

Photo by Rachel Murray/Getty Images for MAKERS

A pair of Chelsea Handler-produced comedies have received series orders, one from NBCUniversal’s Peacock and the other WarnerMedia’s HBO Max.

“Blair,” a series based on the Mo Welch comic strip, has been picked up by HBO Max, while the Charles Morris-created “Wiped Out” is going to Peacock, a spokesperson for Universal Television — the studio that will be producing both projects, and where Handler has a first-look deal — tells TheWrap.

Welch created and wrote “Blair” based on his own comic strip. Per its official description, the show follows “a twenty-something with a dark but frank outlook on life; she’s an older Daria, but a less anxious Cathy who can’t help but judge people around her despite the fact that she’s at her own personal rock-bottom. After accidentally burning down her apartment and getting a demotion at a job she hates, Blair is forced to move back in with her mom and live a life she thought she would’ve left behind by now.”

Also Read: Chelsea Handler and Other Stars Called Out for Praising 'Powerful' Louis Farrakhan Video From 1990

“Wiped Out” was written by Morris and has Claudia Lonow set as its showrunner. The comedy “revolves around a narcissistic woman with the ‘perfect’ life, who is suddenly erased from the entire world’s collective memory by a passing black hole that causes a rift in the fabric of reality. With the help of her conspiracy theorist cousin, she sets out to rebuild her exact same life from scratch, even if the world would have been better off without her all along.”

Both projects will be executive produced by Handler alongside Molly Burke, with Rachel Polan as co-executive producer.

Deadline first reported that “Wiped Out” and “Blair” had been ordered to series.

Fall TV 2020: All the Premiere Dates for New and Returning Shows - So Far (Photos)

  • fall tv 2020 premiere dates Showtime/FX/Hulu/Fox
  • Teen Mom 2 MTV
  • 16 and Recovering - MTV MTV
  • Transplant - Season 1 NBC
  • AP Bio Season 3 Peacock
  • HBO Max
  • Away Hilary Swank Netflix
  • Noughts and Crosses Peacock
  • Stormfront Aya Cash The Boys Season 2 Amazon Prime Video
  • Method Man in Power Book II: Ghost Starz
  • American Ninja Warrior - season 11 NBC
  • LA's Finest - Season 1 - Episode 101 Spectrum Originals
  • Woke Lamorne Morris Hulu
  • Julie and the Phantoms Netflix
  • The Duchess Netflix
  • Dancing With the Stars ABC
  • The Third Day HBO
  • We Are Who We Are HBO
  • Enslaved Epix
  • Comedy Central
  • FXX
  • Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous Hulu
  • Pen15 Hulu
  • Ratched Sarah Paulson Netflix
  • The CW logo
  • LA's Finest Fox
  • filthy rich Fox
  • Nick Cannon Masked Singer Fox
  • I Can See Your Voice Fox
  • Rainn Wilson Utopia Amazon
  • A Wilderness of Error FX
  • Simpsons Fox
  • Bless the Harts Fox
  • Bobs Burgers Fox
  • Showtime
  • Family Guy Fox
  • The Weakest Link - Season 1 NBC
  • Fargo Year 4 - Chris Rock FX
  • Gangs of London AMC
  • Salisbury Poisonings AMC
  • Connecting - Season 1 NBC
  • Monsterland Getty
  • Emily in Paris Netflix
  • Undercover Boss CBS
  • Pandora
  • Ethan Hawke Good Lord Bird Showtime Showtime
  • britannia Epix
  • The Walking Dead World Beyond AMC
  • Soulmates AMC
  • Swamp Thing DC Universe
  • NEXT Fox
  • The CW
  • Coroner The CW
  • Supernatural The CW
  • CW - The Outpost The CW
  • Disney+
  • Haunting of Bly Manor Netflix
  • fear the walking dead ftwd season 6 premiere and trailer AMC
  • CLARE CRAWLEY bachelorette ABC
  • Tell Me a Story The CW
  • The Amazing Race CBS
  • Star Trek Discovery Season 3 CBS All Access
  • Helstrom Hulu Comic-Con at Home San Diego Comic-Con Trailer Hulu
  • Shark Tank ABC
  • ABC
  • Unsolved Mysteries Netflix
  • Getty
  • Who Wants to Be a Millionaire ABC
  • Card Sharks ABC
  • The Voice NBC
  • Superstore - Season 4 NBC
  • Queens Gambit Netflix
  • The Undoing HBO
  • NBC
  • Chicago Med - Season 4 NBC
  • Chicago Fire - Season 7 NBC
  • Chicago P.D. - Season 6 NBC
  • Law & Order: Special Victims Unit - Season 21 NBC
  • The Blacklist Red NBC
  • the crown season 3 queen elizabeth conspiracy theories harold wilson anthony blunt russian Netflix
  • Animaniacs Hulu
  • The Stand CBS All Access
1 of 82

Here’s when 81 broadcast, cable and streaming series debut and come back

Fall will be here before we know it and it's safe to say that when it arrives, everyone will still be staying at home as much as possible to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Luckily, dozens of new and returning shows are premiering this autumn to keep you company. TheWrap has rounded up all the dates we know -- so far -- for Fall TV shows' debuts. We will continue to update the list as more become available.

For the purposes of this gallery, we've designated Sept. 1 as the beginning of fall rather than the official Sept. 22 start, since "Fall TV" is sure to be more loosely defined this year.

Also Read: Here Are the Premiere Dates for Broadcast TV’s New and Returning Fall Shows (Updating)

View In Gallery

Related Content