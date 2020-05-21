Chelsea Handler Sets First Standup Comedy Special in 6 Years at HBO Max

Streaming platform launches May 27

| May 21, 2020 @ 9:30 AM

Getty

Chelsea Handler is returning to standup comedy for the first time in six years with a new special at HBO Max.

“I didn’t want to return to stand-up until I had something important to say. I do now,” Handler said. “I’m absolutely delighted to be doing this with HBO Max and always excited to be reunited with Bob Greenblatt. One of the only executives I can never have sex with.”

“No one makes me laugh like Chelsea and we are thrilled to partner with her on this long-awaited return to standup,” said Suzanna Makkos, executive vice president of original comedy and animation for HBO Max. “We feel lucky to be able to share with our audience her evolution and personal growth that she relays so beautifully in this hour special.”

Also Read: 'Justice League': The 'Snyder Cut' Will Be Released Next Year on HBO Max

Below is the special’s official description:

“In returning to stand-up, Handler will share her hilarious experiences about her family, friendships, and her first foray into therapy–where she was able to unearth why everyone on this planet annoyed her so much. Handler has always been a trusted voice, providing much needed perspective, and now she turns the attention on herself, reflecting on her personal journey toward self-awareness, assisted by her reliable companion, cannabis. Never one to hold back, the one-woman stand-up show takes a brave look at Handler as she faces herself in front of everyone. It’s a powerful performance and the best work of her career.”

Handler, Irving Azoff, and Allison Statter will executive produce.

HBO Max is set to launch May 27. Other comedians with upcoming specials set to premiere on the streaming platform include Tracy Morgan, John Early, Rose Matafeo, and Ahir Shah, and a slate of five specials from Conan O’Brien’s Team Coco.

25 Wildest 'Masked Singer' Identity Reveals, From Sarah Palin to Lil Wayne (Photos)

  • masked singer season 3 finale identity reveals Fox
  • The Masked Singer Fox
  • Fox
  • Fox
  • Fox
  • Fox
  • Fox
  • Fox
  • Fox
  • Fox
  • Fox
  • Fox
  • Fox
  • Fox
  • Fox
  • Fox
  • Masked Singer Sarah Palin Fox
  • Fox
  • Fox
  • Fox
  • Fox
  • Fox
  • Fox
  • Bow Wow Masked Singer Fox
  • Masked Singer Jesse McCartney Fox
  • Masked Singer Kandi Burruss Fox
1 of 26

Three are from Wednesday’s Season 3 finale alone

The third season of Fox's "The Masked Singer" came to a close Wednesday with a finale that saw the unmaskings of this installment's three remaining contestants and one named the winner. When their secret identities were finally unveiled, the stars behind the Night Angel, Turtle and Frog joined the ranks of the wildest celebrity reveals we've seen over the wacky singing competition's first three seasons. Click through TheWrap's gallery to find "The Masked Singer's" 25 most shocking unmaskings, from Sarah Palin to Lil Wayne.

Also Read: 14 Highest-Rated Broadcast Shows of 2019-20 TV Season, From ‘Masked Singer’ to ‘NCIS’ (Photos)

View In Gallery

Related Content

KEEP READING..

The news
you need now,
more than ever.

Create a FREE Account

Already a member? Login

LIMITED TIME - Sign up for WrapPRO for 70% off

Try PRO today
FOR FREE