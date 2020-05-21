Chelsea Handler is returning to standup comedy for the first time in six years with a new special at HBO Max.
“I didn’t want to return to stand-up until I had something important to say. I do now,” Handler said. “I’m absolutely delighted to be doing this with HBO Max and always excited to be reunited with Bob Greenblatt. One of the only executives I can never have sex with.”
“No one makes me laugh like Chelsea and we are thrilled to partner with her on this long-awaited return to standup,” said Suzanna Makkos, executive vice president of original comedy and animation for HBO Max. “We feel lucky to be able to share with our audience her evolution and personal growth that she relays so beautifully in this hour special.”
“In returning to stand-up, Handler will share her hilarious experiences about her family, friendships, and her first foray into therapy–where she was able to unearth why everyone on this planet annoyed her so much. Handler has always been a trusted voice, providing much needed perspective, and now she turns the attention on herself, reflecting on her personal journey toward self-awareness, assisted by her reliable companion, cannabis. Never one to hold back, the one-woman stand-up show takes a brave look at Handler as she faces herself in front of everyone. It’s a powerful performance and the best work of her career.”
Handler, Irving Azoff, and Allison Statter will executive produce.
HBO Max is set to launch May 27. Other comedians with upcoming specials set to premiere on the streaming platform include Tracy Morgan, John Early, Rose Matafeo, and Ahir Shah, and a slate of five specials from Conan O’Brien’s Team Coco.
25 Wildest 'Masked Singer' Identity Reveals, From Sarah Palin to Lil Wayne (Photos)
The third season of Fox's "The Masked Singer" came to a close Wednesday with a finale that saw the unmaskings of this installment's three remaining contestants and one named the winner. When their secret identities were finally unveiled, the stars behind the Night Angel, Turtle and Frog joined the ranks of the wildest celebrity reveals we've seen over the wacky singing competition's first three seasons. Click through TheWrap's gallery to find "The Masked Singer's" 25 most shocking unmaskings, from Sarah Palin to Lil Wayne.
Contestant: Dr. Drew Pinsky Costume: Eagle Season: 2
Dr. Drew drew us in all season as the patriotic bird.
Fox
Contestant: Kelly Osbourne Costume: Ladybug Season: 2
We were bugging out over Kelly's reveal.
Fox
Contestant: Paul Shaffer Costume: Skeleton Season: 2
No bones about it, this unmasking left us shook.
Fox
Contestant: Wayne Brady Costume: Fox Season: 2
Wayne Brady won Season 2 in this dapper mask and outfoxed all of us with his identity.
Fox
Contestant: Lil Wayne Costume: Robot Season: 3
"The Masked Singer" kicked off its third season after the 2020 Super Bowl with the bombshell reveal that Lil Wayne -- a not so lil' presence in the music industry -- was the first celeb eliminated from the competition.
Fox
Contestant: Sarah Palin Costume: Bear Season: 3
The Bear got back -- and one of the most wild reveals in the history of "The Masked Singer."
Fox
Contestant: Chaka Khan Costume: Miss Monster Season: 3
Miss Monster was a fan favorite from the start and even more so after her mask came off.
Fox
Contestant: Tony Hawk Costume: Elephant Season: 3
Fans flipped over the pro skateboarder's less-than-amateur performances.
When McCartney came out of his shell, we lost our minds.
Fox
Contestant: Kandi Burruss Costume: Night Angel Season: 3
This "Real Housewives of Atlanta" star and former Xscape member won Season 3 with her angelic voice and devilishly good dance moves, all while keeping her true identity under wraps.
Fox
1 of 26
Three are from Wednesday’s Season 3 finale alone
The third season of Fox's "The Masked Singer" came to a close Wednesday with a finale that saw the unmaskings of this installment's three remaining contestants and one named the winner. When their secret identities were finally unveiled, the stars behind the Night Angel, Turtle and Frog joined the ranks of the wildest celebrity reveals we've seen over the wacky singing competition's first three seasons. Click through TheWrap's gallery to find "The Masked Singer's" 25 most shocking unmaskings, from Sarah Palin to Lil Wayne.