Chelsea Handler is returning to standup comedy for the first time in six years with a new special at HBO Max.

“I didn’t want to return to stand-up until I had something important to say. I do now,” Handler said. “I’m absolutely delighted to be doing this with HBO Max and always excited to be reunited with Bob Greenblatt. One of the only executives I can never have sex with.”

“No one makes me laugh like Chelsea and we are thrilled to partner with her on this long-awaited return to standup,” said Suzanna Makkos, executive vice president of original comedy and animation for HBO Max. “We feel lucky to be able to share with our audience her evolution and personal growth that she relays so beautifully in this hour special.”

Below is the special’s official description:

“In returning to stand-up, Handler will share her hilarious experiences about her family, friendships, and her first foray into therapy–where she was able to unearth why everyone on this planet annoyed her so much. Handler has always been a trusted voice, providing much needed perspective, and now she turns the attention on herself, reflecting on her personal journey toward self-awareness, assisted by her reliable companion, cannabis. Never one to hold back, the one-woman stand-up show takes a brave look at Handler as she faces herself in front of everyone. It’s a powerful performance and the best work of her career.”

Handler, Irving Azoff, and Allison Statter will executive produce.

HBO Max is set to launch May 27. Other comedians with upcoming specials set to premiere on the streaming platform include Tracy Morgan, John Early, Rose Matafeo, and Ahir Shah, and a slate of five specials from Conan O’Brien’s Team Coco.