Chelsea Peretti held back tears while talking about her late “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” costar Andre Braugher in a Friday appearance on the daytime talk show “The Talk.”

When asked about what it felt like to return to the Studio City lot — home to both “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” and “The Talk” — Peretti opened up about her favorite memories working with Braugher, who she said was “always singing.”

“Singing. Always singing. We miss him a lot,” Peretti said, revealing that the sitcom’s cast recently got together and Braugher, who died in December, was on everyone’s mind.

“We all had dinner last night,” Peretti said as she began to choke up, pulling herself together by cracking a joke. “Wait, do that baby TikTok thing to me … We shared a lot of memories about him. He was a special person. It’s hard to talk about ’cause it’s emotional.”

Peretti said that having everyone together made her want to continue “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” somehow before positing a movie.

“We’re like, ‘Dan, write us a movie, something.’ It felt weird to all be together for no purpose,” Peretti said. “I want to say I spurred it on an email, ’cause we’re on Netflix, and so [cocreator] Dan [Goor] emailed us to tell us that, and then I was like, ‘When are we getting dinner?’ Then it became about who’s going to pay for the dinner. Tomfoolery, but we got it done. Ate a lot of pasta. Don’t tell Hollywood. “

Braugher played Capt. Ray Holt for all of the series’ eight seasons. On Dec. 11, 2023, the actor died after a brief illness, which was later revealed to be a result of lung cancer, which he was diagnosed with a few months before his death.