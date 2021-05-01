Cher mourned the death of her “Moonstruck” mom Olympia Dukakis Saturday, saying with the help of an emoji or two that even though Dukakis’ part “was that of a suffering wife, we [laughed until we cried] ALL the time.”

“She Would Tell Me How MUCH She Loved Louis, Her ‘Handsome Talented,Husband’.I Talked To Her 3Wks Ago. Rip Dear One,” Cher concluded. The tweet was accompanied by a number of photos of Dukakis with her husband who passed away in 2018. They had been married since 1962.

Both women won Oscar for that film, with Cher taking home the Best Actress prize and Dukakis winning Best Supporting Actress.