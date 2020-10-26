Ava DuVernay Anthology Series ‘Cherish the Day’ Renewed for Season 2 by OWN

Ava DuVernay’s anthology series “Cherish the Day” has been renewed for a second season by Oprah Winfrey Network, the cable channel said Monday.

Per OWN, “Cherish the Day” chronicles the stirring relationship of one couple, with each episode spanning a single day. Season 2 will feature a brand-new couple’s love story, with an all-new cast. The narrative will unfold to reveal significant moments in a relationship that compel us to hold true to the ones we love, from the extraordinary to the everyday.

Raynelle Swilling and Teri Schaffer, who were co-executive producers on Season 1, have been named executive producers and co-showrunners for Season 2, which will begin production next year.

“Cherish the Day” Season 1, which starred Xosha Roquemore, Alano Miller and Cicely Tyson, premiered in February. The show was No. 1 in its time slot across all of cable television with African American women, households and total viewers.

According to OWN, “Cherish the Day” “achieved full gender parity with a production crew of more than 50% women, including 18 female department heads, an initiative DuVernay will continue on in season two.”

“Cherish the Day” is produced for OWN by DuVernay’s ARRAY Filmworks and Harpo Films in association with Warner Bros. Television, where DuVernay has an overall deal. Executive producers include DuVernay, Paul Garnes, Swilling, Schaffer and Oprah Winfrey.

DuVernay’s other OWN series, “Queen Sugar,” was recently picked up for a fifth season and is currently in production.

“Ava and her immensely talented team of creators are telling dynamic and moving love stories depicting the many facets of marriage and relationships that resonate deeply with our audience,” said Tina Perry, president, OWN. “We are so excited for season two and a new beautiful Black love story.”

“Our ‘Cherish the Day’ audience embraced and applauded the evolution of a Black couple building a life together in our first season, and we can’t wait to bring another story of love and connection to the small screen,” shared DuVernay. “Everyone here at ARRAY Filmworks is so pleased to continue our exploration of romance day by day alongside our partners at Warner Bros. and OWN.”