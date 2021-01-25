Craig Mazin, who created HBO’s acclaimed limited series “Chernobyl” and is writing its upcoming TV adaptation of “The Last of Us,” has extended his exclusive overall television deal with the premium cable network for another three years. He will also add WarnerMedia’s streaming service, HBO Max, to the deal.

Under the continued pact, Mazin will develop projects for both HBO and HBO Max. The Golden Globe, BAFTA and two-time Emmy Award-winning creator is currently writing and producing a number of projects for HBO, the most high-profile being the adaptation of the video game “The Last of Us.”

The series, set 20 years after the destruction of modern civilization, centers on a hardened survivor named Joel who is hired to smuggle Ellie, a 14-year-old girl, out of an oppressive quarantine zone. Per HBO, “What starts as a small job soon becomes a brutal, heartbreaking journey, as they both must traverse across the U.S. and depend on each other for survival.”

Mazin and Neil Druckmann, the writer and creative director of the Naughty Dog-produced video game series, are co-writers and executive producers on the adaptation.

In addition to his work on 2019’s “Chernobyl” and the upcoming “Last of Us” series, Mazin has written several feature films, which have grossed over a billion dollars in theaters worldwide. He also co-hosts the screenwriting podcast “Scriptnotes” with fellow writer John August.

Mazin is represented by CAA and Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, Smelkinson & Christopher.